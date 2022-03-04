Ximena shares photo of her night out, gets backlash from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day viewers

Ximena Cuellar is clearly no one’s favorite on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

South American native Ximena Morales is not a fan favorite on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Despite being brutally honest about the lack of attraction to her boyfriend, New York resident Mike Berk, they ended their first visit together as an engaged couple.

However, on the latest episode of the spinoff, Mike flew back to Colombia after he felt the mother of two getting distant.

Confirming his suspicions of her disinterest, Ximena preferred Mike to finance her breast augmentation rather than a wedding dress. Not holding anything back, she also made Mike aware that she didn’t love him.

While rumors have sparked online that the two have since split – with Ximena speculated as having a new man in her life – the backlash for the Colombian native only continues.

Ximena gets major backlash from 90 Day Fiance fans

It’s clear 90 Day Fiance fans weren’t here for Ximena’s cold treatment of Mike, and they let her know in one of the few ways they could – on social media.

Posing in a long pink dress in front of El Dorado, the international airport serving Bogota, the comment section was filled with angry TLC viewers.

One critic wrote, “Airport waiting for the next sukkkkaaaa.”

“Team Mike,” another user wrote. “He deserves better.”

Clearly not hoping to see Ximena on their television screens anymore, another observer commented, “I hope she doesn’t be on anymore 90 Day [Fiance] after this season is over.”

Pic credit: @ximena_90day/Instagram

Ximena recently shocked fans when she told viewers that her sons, Juan David and Harold Steven never loved Mike.

Explaining that TLC asked her sons to say they loved him, she defended herself and added that people need to “understand reality.”

What happened on Mike’s first trip to Colombia?

After proposing to his internet girlfriend, Ximena Morales, Mike left Colombia a happily engaged man.

However, their visit wasn’t all smooth sailing as the pair learned each other’s dirty secrets. Ximena realized that she wasn’t a fan of Mike’s hygiene habits, and Mike learned his girlfriend previously lived with a hitman.

Also revealing she burned her tubes, Mike discovered there was no possibility of having kids with Ximena.

Despite the rocky revelations, Mike proposed to Ximena on his last night in the country in the company of her family.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.