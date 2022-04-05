Ximena Cuellar shows off her bikini body to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans

Ximena Cuellar showed off her confidence in a recent bikini picture on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Since 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have seen Ximena Cuellar on their TV screens during Season 5, it looks like she got her plastic surgery wish. Ximena recently posed in a bikini picture on Instagram, showing off her curves.

She served Mike Berk with ultimatums about paying for her breast augmentation surgery during the show. She also mentioned that she wanted a tummy tuck.

In her bikini photo, Ximena looked very fit and appeared to have larger breasts than viewers saw during the season.

Ximena Cuellar posed in a bikini for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans

Ximena shared a confident bikini picture on her Instagram page as she posed with her hand on her waist, standing in some grass.

The 24-year-old mother of two’s body appeared toned, and it looked like she had no reservations about showing it off.

Her bikini was pink and gold, and her stomach and arm tattoos were totally visible.

Ximena has been posting more thirst traps on social media since her plastic surgery and her apparent break up with Mike.

Although Before the 90 Days Tell All viewers just heard that Mike and Ximena were back together, she has been posting pictures and video call images with another man.

Ximena Cuellar and Mike Berk will be questioned in Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All

During the finale of Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Mike left Colombia, broken up from Ximena.

However, during her private interview, Ximena received communication from Mike saying he wanted to support her again financially. He tried to tempt her to get back in a relationship with promises of material things.

Since they both admitted to being back in a relationship at the Tell All, host Shaun Robinson will undoubtedly grill them on what is happening between them and their relationship.

It looks like Ximena will also get into an argument with Mike’s friend Nelcy who helped translate for Mike during the show and more will be revealed from that.

One point that won’t be gone over during the Tell All is Mike’s past racist and offensive social media posts that are similar to what his former castmate Alina Kozhevnikova was fired for.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.