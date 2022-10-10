Ximena Cuellar in plunging black dress poses with red hair

Ximena Cuellar rocked red hair while in a plunging black dress. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Ximena Cuellar recently posed for the camera solo while on a day out with her two sons.

For her look, Ximena rocked red hair that was colored just passed the roots and appeared to be straightened as she wore it down with a side part for the selfie among greenery.

For accessories, Ximena wore triangle earrings, a charm choker necklace paired with a longer medallion necklace, and her nose ring and chest and arm tattoos were visible.

Ximena opted to rock minimal makeup but did have defined eyebrows and notable eyelashes.

For her outfit, Ximena wore a plunging black dress with a bowtie around the bust area.

During Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Ximena wanted her then-boyfriend Mike Berk to pay for breast implants. Ximena did have the surgery but did not confirm whether Mike footed the bill. In any case, she has been confident about showing off her body ever since.

Ximena Cuellar shared a photo with her two sons

Wearing the same black dress, Ximena posed with her two young sons at what appeared to be a mosaic art installation of a vehicle.

One of her boys stood at the front of the art piece while Ximena stood at the base and held up her other son, whose face was obscured.

Before the 90 Days viewers were introduced to Ximena’s sons when she was on the show with Mike. Mike had grown close to the boys, and there was even a scene where he asked them permission to propose to Ximena, and they said yes.

During Ximena’s introductory interview, she explained that she had her first son young and intentionally had her second son with a different man while he was in prison.

She admittedly had bad relationships and even said she dated a hitman.

When her sons were interviewed about Mike, they said he was better than the other men their mom had dated.

Are Ximena and Mike still together?

Ximena and Mike have had a rocky relationship ever since Mike left Colombia after meeting Ximena for the first time.

By the time of the Season 5 Tell All, Ximena said she was not in love with Mike but that he was still financially supporting her. Mike revealed he had another trip to Colombia planned.

Since then, Ximena has stepped out with several different men on her Instagram, but Mike recently shared a post that could hint that he is back with Ximena.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.