Ximena Cuellar all smiles in cropped tube top and lace-up jeans

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ximena Cuellar likes to show off what she’s doing and how she looks doing it.

This was the case in a recent post where she posed in front of a backdrop of rolling green hills as she stood at a lookout point.

In her Instagram Story, Ximena had her brunette hair with red fiery tips straightened with a part in the middle as she stood with a smile on her face.

Ximena wore either a white or lilac-colored tube top with ties in the middle paired with high-waisted button-up jeans. Ximena’s flat and toned stomach looked killer as she accessorized the outfit with a watch, bracelet, and gold necklace.

Ximena’s white pants added a pop of sexy as they laced up around the sides, which she accompanied with a pair of white chunky heels. Ximena also showed off her full arm tattoo sleeve in the happy photo.

She did not reveal who took the photo but did add a happy heart icon to the bottom of the Story post.

Ximena Cuellar has been sharing more social media content

Just yesterday, Ximena shared a series of Instagram Stories where she wore a plunging black dress while spending time with her two young boys.

In another recent share that was a lot more revealing, Ximena posed nude with nothing but a fuzzy soccer ball covering her. Her dream catcher side tattoo was visible in the bold shot.

Her post comes as she has been sharing more TikTok dance content while wearing skimpy outfits.

Ximena Cuellar’s motives were questioned on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

When Ximena was on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days with Mike Berk, her motives for being in that relationship were questioned.

Mike and Ximena were upfront from the beginning with 90 Day viewers that Mike was financially supporting Ximena and her family, including paying their rent and footing the bill for all of their furniture. Ximena stopped working as a nail tech while Mike was supporting her and her two boys.

What Mike and Ximena left out until toward the end of the season was that they met on a camgirl site that Ximena was working on. Mike was a paying customer and said he would support her financially if she got off the site and started a relationship with him. Ximena agreed.

By the end of the season, viewers were not only questioning Ximena’s motives in the relationship, but also Mike’s.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.