Would MAFS alum Kirsten remarry her ex-husband Shaquille?

Married at First Sight viewers have been holding out hope for a reconciliation between Kirsten Grimes and Shaquille Dillon, but is this even a possibility?

Kirsten recently gave an update on where things stand with her ex-husband and she shut down the ongoing conversation about getting back together.

Interestingly, Kirsten’s Season 16 costar and podcast co-host Nicole Lillinthal is among those who wanted the former couple to give their marriage another shot.

However, it’s time to let that dream die because Kirsten affirmed that there’s no chance of a do-over with Shaquille.

Furthermore, the real estate agent has a new man in her life, and by all accounts, things are going well.

So far, the Season 16 alum hasn’t gone Instagram official with her new beau but she shared details about their romance on the latest episode of her podcast.

MAFS alum Kirsten Grimes has no plans to remarry her ex-husband

Kirsten wanted to stay married to Shaquille and work on their marriage, but he wanted to get divorced and now there’s no going back.

Kirsten recently dished about MAFS fans wanting her and Shaq to give their romance another shot, but she told listeners on the D-List Diaries podcast, that it’s never going to happen.

“I’ve definitely moved on from Shaquille,” exclaimed the real estate agent.

“Shaquille and I are not together anymore, we’re not getting remarried– just for clarification, just in case people thought that.”

However, there is no bad blood between the exes, as Kirsten noted that they stay in touch and are cordial.

“We’ll DM and get on [Instagram] Live sometimes,” said Kirsten who noted that things have been going great for Shaquille and she’s very proud of his accomplishments.

Kirsten is dating a new man after her divorce from Shaquille Dillon

To further drive the point home that things are over for good with her ex-husband Shaquille, the MAFS star told listeners that she’s moved on to someone new.

“I’m seeing somebody, and this man I’ve been knowing him for a while,” said Kirsten who noted that they went to their first concert in recent months.

“We went to Cancun, we’ve done all the things together, we’ve been having fun…and just connecting,” she shared. “So that’s my life update with my relationship.”

Meanwhile, Kirsten’s castmate Nicole, who was keeping hope alive for Shaquille and Kirsten to get back together, later chimed in.

“I know it’s not what any of us want to hear, but we are all very happy that you are happy and Shaq is also very happy,” said the MAFS star. “So it worked out the best way it could given the circumstances.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.