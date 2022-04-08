Would Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon let Dawson go on The Bachelor, and what baby name did Jared veto?

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon talk about the future with their newborn son. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation fans watched as Ashley Iaconetti struggled to gain the affection of Jared Haibon again and again, and they watched as Jared constantly went back and forth on his feelings for her.

However, finally, after Seasons 2 and 3, Jared proposed to Ashley during Season 4 of the show, and she said yes.

Now the two are parents to baby Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon, who was born in January of this year.

Ashley Iaconetti talks about whether she and Jared Haibon would let their son be on The Bachelor franchise one day

Recently, Ashley was a guest on Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo’s podcast Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation, and they asked her a couple of different questions.

The first thing they asked was if she and her husband, Jared, would allow Dawson to be on a Bachelor Nation show one day.

Ashley responded by saying, “Jared and I always say we would have to let him go on the show. We found each other through the show, and it’s only been good and such an insane blessing to us that we’d have to let him do it.”

She then commented about Baby Dawson, “He’s a little studmuffin. I think he might have some qualifications going for him!”

Ashley then revealed that she even had a onesie made for Dawson that says Future Bachelor in the left-hand corner.

Did Ashley and Jared have differing opinions on baby names?

When asked by the co-hosts Bryan and Mike whether she and Jared argued over names for their baby, she told them that they knew a boy’s name right away.

Jared knew Ashley’s love for the movie Titanic and the main character Jack Dawson from that movie, so he was in complete agreeance for their boy’s name.

However, it seems like the duo was not on the same page with a girl’s name. That name was also based on a love of Ashley’s, but it was a little bit more non-traditional.

Ashley stated that her pick if she would have been pregnant with a girl, was Arena. She then backed that up with her reasoning, saying, “The name Arena came from me being at a New Kids on the Block concert in my early 20s. I was like, ‘This is the life. I love being in an arena. This is my happy place!’”

She talked about how she has been to hundreds of concerts and has a list of each of the bands/artists she’s seen. Ashley told viewers and the co-hosts how much she loves them.

Ashley exclaimed, “I just love arena concerts and I love pop music and the energy around it. So I loved the name Arena because arenas are my happy place.”

Mike spoke up about how he was Team Jared on the name Arena for a girl; he just was not feeling it as a girl’s name, but he did like the idea behind it.

For the full podcast featuring Ashley Iaconetti on Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation, click here.

