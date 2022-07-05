Woody Randall shares photo of son Reign at one month old

Woody Randall became a fan favorite on Married at First Sight Season 11. Pic credit: @mrabive/Instagram

Woody and Amani Randall became parents in early June as Amani gave birth to their son Reign Randall.

Time has flown as Woody recently shared a photo of Reign at four-weeks-old.

Woody celebrated his son turning one month old with a heartfelt post.

Woody Randall shared what he’s learned as Reign Randall celebrates one-month

Woody took to Instagram to share a precious photo of baby Reign resting on his lap.

In the image, Woody lovingly looks down at his son while Reign rests against the couch and looks up.

Woody captioned the post, “My boy have been here for 4weeks now😁. Time is really flying man, I feel like I just saw you come out of @_easyaa (mommy).”

Woody shared what he’s learned: “The best advice I received was to cherish these moments because he won’t be this small for very long. I’m realizing this more and more each day. I am truly loving my experience thus far. Also, Thanks for capturing this moment Sweets🥰. Love you.”

Woody’s friends, fans, and fellow MAFS stars loved the post and reacted in the comment section, including his wife, Amani Randall.

Amani commented, “Look at my boys,” with a heart-eyed emoji and three brown heart emojis.

Woody replied, “hey sweets aka mommy.”

A commenter wrote, “THIS pic says so much. You can just see the love in Woody’s eyes. His eyes and body language say Black fathers do show up, Black fathers will be there to teach you how to be a man. I am your father and I love you. I absolutely love this pic.”

Woody responded, “thank you. I love my family.”

MAFS stars Ashley Petta and Woody’s MAFS Season 11 costar Karen Landry reacted with heart-eyed emojis.

Married at First Sight Season 14 star Steve Moy left heart and praise hand emojis while MAFS star Ryan Ignasiak commented, “Congrats again to y’all buddy. Def your mini.”

Another commenter teased, ‘not him looking at you like he’s already paying bills.”

Woody and Amani say Reign is observant and alert

Woody and Amani partook in the tradition of maping their son’s growth with a 12-month blanket.

To celebrate one month, Reign rested on a jungle blanket in a onesie that MAFS star Briana and Vincent Morales gifted him.

Amani captioned the post, “Welcome to the World! 🤗🌎🤍Reign Amir made 1 month yesterday! He’s a big boy now and I can’t deal. He loves staring at the ceiling fans and out the window. He’s so observant and very alert. Y’all were right when you said the days go by fast! Thanks to Auntie @blmyles and Uncle @vincentjmorales for the outfit 🤍🤍Send Reign some good energy as he moves through these early months. 🤎🤍💙.”

