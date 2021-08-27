Woman says Paul Staehle is ‘crazy’ after he claims someone is controlling Karine’s account

Paul Staehle claims someone has taken over Karine Martins’ account. Pic credit: TLC

It’s hard to figure out what’s really going on with 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Karine Martins and her Instagram account as there seem to be contradictory reports.

Yesterday, Paul Staehle lashed out at a woman who Karine referred to as Tali who has been helping the Brazilian native with her promotions, social media, etc.

Paul insinuated she wasn’t giving Karine the money she deserves from her online ventures so he bashed her in an Instagram post.

However, Karine later took to her own Instagram and apologized to Tali after her husband’s rant.

Paul took to social media again today and shared another post– this time claiming that the woman has now taken full control of Karine’s Instagram page.

Paul Staehle claims woman is controlling Karine’s account

The 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? cast member took to Instagram and wrote, “Karine has zero access to her IG. Hopefully, she will regain access soon. As of now all messages and posts are from the other woman controlling the account.”

Paul also made an eye-raising comment, “You will notice it is not her voice in the video,” he said

He might be referring to the video that Karine put out yesterday when she apologized for his behavior and said “it’s not fair what Paul is doing to me and Tali.” Karine posted a few other videos but those were in her native Portuguese.

However, despite Paul’s claim, the voice certainly sounded like Karine’s.

In his latest post, the TLC star also claimed, “The person is using Karine account for free products and food and selling advertisements.”

Pic credit:@pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

Woman says Paul Staehle is ‘crazy’ and ‘controlling’

After Paul made the claim about Karine’s page being controlled by someone, another woman spoke out.

She appears to be friends with Karine and/or Tali and she reposted Paul’s message on Instagram along with a message of her own. And she has a completely different story than the one Paul is telling.

The Instagram user who goes by the username @joseliaslaek wrote, “Why this crazy doesn’t speak the truth? That he is a controlling man. That he broke his wife’s phone @staehlekarine.”

She continued, “Because he doesn’t speak the truth! The wife is a woman who deserves to shine and this man is always driving her shine.”

The Instagram user also tagged Paul in her post and added, “You have to treat yourself, you have serious problems.”

Pic credit:@joselinasladek/Instagram

At this point, it’s fair to say that we are all very confused about what’s really going on. Hopefully, Karine and Paul can sort out their issues before things get out of hand.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.