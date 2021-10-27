Wiz Khalifa earns People’s Choice Awards nomination for The Masked Singer

Wiz Khalifa as Chameleon on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards just released their nominees for television and movies for this year’s awards, and The Masked Singer received a few nominations.

Wiz Khalifa picked up a nomination for Best Competition Contestant of 2021 for his performance on The Masked Singer.

Here is what you need to know about this year’s People’s Choice Awards and Wiz Khalifa’s nomination.

Wiz Khalifa’s People’s Choice nomination for The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is in the middle of its sixth season right now, but the show also aired a fifth season earlier in 2021, which lasted from March 10 to May 26.

In that season, rapper Wiz Khalifa competed as Chameleon.

Wiz Khalifa released his first album in 2006 and has six total albums under his belt. He hit it big after his third album, Rolling Papers, hit second on the Billboard Hot 100 and went double platinum.

His next album hit second, while Blacc Hollywood topped the charts at number one, and his most recent, Rolling Papers 2, reached the second spot. Needless to say, Wiz came onto The Masked Singer with a lot of experience.

Wiz Khalifa made it to the finals before coming in third behind JoJo and Nick Lachey.

As Chameleon, Wiz Khalifa sang Ride wit Me by Nelly, 21 Questions by 50 Cent, Hip Hop by Dead Prez, Regulate by Warren G, Put your Hands Where My Eyes Could See by Busta Rhymes, Drop it Like It’s Hot by Snoop Dogg, and Oh By by Cam’rom.

In the finals, he performed Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolio. This led to his third-place finish in The Masked Singer. Nick Lachey won by singing Journey’s Faithfully while JoJo came in second with her performance of How Am I Supposed to Live Without You.

The People’s Choice 2021 Best Competition Contestant nominations

There are eight nominees for the category of Best Competition Contestant at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

The Masked Singer has two people up for the award, with rap star Wiz Khalifa and singer JoJo and both nominated.

Dancing With the Stars has two people up for the award. These are JoJo Siwa and Cody Rigsby, both competing in the fall season of the show.

The Bachelor franchise has two people nominated. Katie Thurston from The Bachelorette and Matt James from The Bachelor are both nominated.

There are also two people from RuPaul’s Drag Race up for the award, with Gottmik and Symone both picking up a nomination.

You can vote on who you want to win at the People’s Choice Awards by clicking here.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.