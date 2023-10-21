Winter House stars dishes Tom Schwartz’s fling with Below Deck Med’s Katie Flood

Danielle Olivera and Jordan Emanuel are appearing on Winter House Season 3 alongside Vanderpump Rule star Tom Schwartz and Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood.

In the trailer for Winter House, it was revealed that Katie and Tom have a little fling.

They were caught going into a bathroom for some private time with no cameras around.

Ahead of the premiere, Jordan and Danielle spilled some tea on the Winter House romance.

Speaking with Us Weekly, the Summer House and Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard stars got real about helping Tom find his mojo.

For those who don’t know, Winter House was filmed a couple of weeks after Scandoval broke, and it had Danielle and Jordan worried about having Tom in the house.

Danielle Olivera and Jordan Emanuel talk Tom Schwartz and Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood’s romance

It turns out that despite all the chaos in Tom’s life due to Scandoval, he connected with Katie pretty much from the get-go.

“They were vibing pretty early on,” Danielle shared, with Jordan, adding, “Yeah, I was going to say it was pretty early.”

The Summer House star went on to disclose that Katie having the same name as Tom’s ex-Katie Maloney made him super apprehensive.

“But her name, it was definitely hard for him to get past a lot of things,” Danielle stated.

However, Jordan and Danielle were all about supporting Tom. They even helped him with some of his nerves or issues.

One was calling Katie by her last name, Flood, to ease some of the name drama Tom had.

“We were like, ‘Listen, You need to get over the name thing and just go for it. Have a little fun,'” Jordan expressed.

Danielle continued by saying, “We started calling her by her last name just to support it.”

Although Jordan and Danielle were leery of filming with Tom because of their loyalty to Katie Maloney and the Scandoval drama, they have nothing but love for him. Danielle admitted they are still friends, and he’s part of their vortex.

They aren’t the only Winter House stars teasing Katie and Tom’s fling.

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott teases Katie Flood and Tom Schwartz hook up

Aesha Scott from Below Deck Down Under makes a cameo on Winter House Season 3. Last month, during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Aesha gave a little tease about Katie and Tom.

“Katie might have, um, done some freaky things nearby when I was there,” Aesha shared.

No, she didn’t mention Tom, but it’s clear by the Winter House trailer and what Danielle and Jordan said that Tom Schwartz and Katie Flood only had eyes for each other.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the first few minutes of Winter House have dropped with Katie and her pal Malia White ready to meet some hot guys.

Winter House Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, October 24, at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.