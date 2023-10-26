Winter House spoilers: Tom Schwartz arrives and catches Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood’s eye

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz arrives at Winter House, and Katie Flood from Below Deck Med is immediately intrigued.

Winter House kicked off this week minus Tom, who couldn’t make it right away because of Scandoval.

The news of the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair dropped a week before Winter House filming began.

Bravo has given Winter House fans their first look at what happens when Tom finally makes it to Colorado.

Tom’s ready for a change of scenery as the fallout of Scandvoal has taken a toll on him.

Lucky for Tom, things are about to change for him because he caught Katie’s eye.

A very nervous Tom is greeted with hugs from Summer House stars Kyle Cooke, Kory Keefer, and Danielle Olivera. The rest of the group introduces themselves, including Katie, Malia White, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alex Propson.

In a confessional, Tom shares how Scandoval has impacted his life and his excitement for being away from it. Kyle and Tom chat about recent events, with Tom spilling all his feelings.

Katie keeps glancing at Tom from the kitchen as she listens to his story. Malia and Katie had no idea about Scandoval, so Katie reassures Tom the vibes are all good in the house.

Alex offers Tom the opportunity to crash with him in the double bedroom. Oh yes, Katie isn’t the only one who befriends Tom this season on Winter House.

The Vanderpump Rules star and Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum have a bit of a bromance.

Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood sympathizes with Tom Schwartz

After the group disperses, Katie and Malia head back to their room for a little mid-day nap before their big night on the town. Katie wants Malia’s opinion on Tom, who Malia thinks is good-looking.

In their confessional, they joke about being clueless about Scandoval. Malia remarks they live in a bubble, which must be true because the scandal was everywhere this past spring.

Katie later expresses Tom has clearly been through a lot and has some empathy for him. The beginning of the Tom and Katie Winter House romance begins, and we are here for it.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Danielle and Jordan Emanuel from Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard are here for it too. They admitted to encouraging Tom to give things a go with Katie and helped him get his mojo back amid his tough time.

There’s no question that the addition of Tom Schwartz on Winter House will shake things up, especially for Katie Flood.

Winter House airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.