Winter Everett stuns in tight black dress, asks The Family Chantel fans what they think

Winter Everett has been on a roll with her glow-up since The Family Chantel fans watched her on Season 3 and she appears to love sharing the progress she’s had with her physical transformation.

In a post showing off her curves in a tight black dress, Winter asked her Instagram following what they thought of her outfit and remarkable look and was met with overwhelming support.

Winter has been using her Instagram more to show off the progress and success she has had in transforming her body and The Family Chantel fans are here for it.

In a recent post, Winter posed for a picture in front of a fireplace in a tight velvet black dress with sheer white polka dot sleeves. The form-fitting dress showed off her curves and made her look confident.

In the caption of the post Winter wrote, “Do whatever makes you happy!” She then dropped the company’s handle where she got the dress from before asking, “How do you like this look?”

Her brother River Everett had the top comment saying, “Ohhh s**ttttt winter killing it once again.”

Other supports landed in the comments and dished on Winter’s look.

One admirer remarked, “I bet ole whats his name is eating his heart out. You look beautiful. You go girl.”

Another fan encouraged, “You look amazing and you always HAVE! You have such a pretty face Winter! Naturally BEAUTIFUL.”

The Family Chantel viewers saw Winter Everett get away from her toxic relationship with Jah

Winter had a seven-year-long relationship with her ex-fiance Jah who she met right out of high school. She acted as stepmother to his young daughter and found out during Season 2 of The Family Chantel, after her mom Karen hired a private investigator, that Jah had a second child that he kept a secret from her.

They broke up for almost a year before getting back together and Jah proposed to her. However, things took a turn when Winter saw a different side of Jah that was trying to control her.

She told her family that Jah wanted her to call him “lord” and believed in traditional roles for men and women and also insisted that Winter follow the same biblical diet as him. Winter finally saw the red flags that her family saw about Jah and got the strength to break it off for good.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.