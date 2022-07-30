Winter Everett shows off her curves in a two-piece bathing suit while catching some waves

Winter shows off her curves in a two-piece bathing suit. Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

The Family Chantel star Winter Everett decided to show some skin in a revealing two-piece bathing suit while she caught some waves.

Winter posted this photo to her Instagram story.

Winter wore a very earthy and flattering two-piece blue, white, and pink bathing suit.

The natural waves in the background were just as stunning as Winter, as she kneeled for the photo in the water with an immaculate smile showing off her new physique.

Winter has made substantial progress after her weight loss surgery, and it is showing.

Winter’s newly found confidence beams throughout the photo.

Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Winter Everett had a rough time deciding if weight loss surgery was the right decision

Winter has showcased her weight loss journey throughout the seasons of The Family Chantel.

During the most recent season of The Family Chantel, Winter underwent weight loss surgery and has achieved impeccable results.

The journey to achieving those fantastic weight loss results wasn’t always so smooth.

Winter had been afraid of undergoing surgery because she felt as though her entire persona was built on being a body-positive plus-size individual, and she thought that going through weight loss surgery would change who she was at the core.

Winter also held off on getting weight loss surgery while she was in a tumultuous relationship with her ex-boyfriend as he didn’t approve of it, and made Winter self-conscious about the decision.

Luckily, when the two broke up, Winter decided to put herself first and embark on having the surgery.

Winter Everett is finally starting to embrace her new looks

After getting surgery, Winter has been more open and inviting with her fans.

Winter has been partaking in more TikTok trends, spending more time with her sister Chantel Everett and even getting out and starting to date.

In a recent episode of The Family Chantel, Winter went on a date where she and her partner had to make dinner and test their chemistry in the kitchen.

Although Winter and her date did not have the chemistry that Winter was hoping for, she at least had enough courage to put herself out there and attend the date, leaving any negative thoughts behind.

Winter’s family has been supportive of her during this time in her life, especially her sister Chantel.

Although Chantel and Pedro had been facing some issues within their relationship, Chantel made an effort to keep her issues to herself to remain supportive of Winter.

Winter is glowing and hopefully will continue to glow as she moves through life.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c.