Winter Everett rocks short blonde style and showcases her funny side

Winter Evertt has a funny side that we never get to see on her reality show, The Family Chantel, but now we’re getting to experience her sense of humor,

The red-haired beauty has been showcasing her personality on social media with a slew of hilarious videos.

In her most recent clip, Winter rocked ice-blonde hair, and it’s not the sleek bob she recently wore on Instagram.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, the TLC star donned a blonde bob during a day out at the beach — as she tried out the dramatic new color and style which is quite different from her gorgeous red curls.

However, this time she opted for a short pixie with choppy bangs that framed her face.

Winter used a TikTok sound in the clip, noting, “I hate it when girls are like ‘oh my gosh, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.'”

“Girl my crush doesn’t even exist,” she added.

Winter Everett showcases her personality on TikTok

The Family Chantel star has been showcasing her fun personality on TikTok and it’s a deeper look into the usually quiet Winter that we’re used to seeing on the show.

The level-headed younger sister of Chantel Everett is often overshadowed by the drama involving the main character, Chantel, and her husband Pedro Jimeno.

However, Winter’s days of being in the background are over and it seems she gained some newfound confidence after losing an impressive amount of weight.

Now, Winter is showing more of herself on social media with workout videos, moments from her home life, and funny voiceovers. Sometimes she also includes her siblings Chantel and River in the joke.

In another funny clip, titled “Sibling time” Winter had a bit of fun, using the bobbing head filter on herself, River, and Chantel and the music made it even more hilarious.

90 Day Fiance star Winter Everett models for L’pria

Another side of Winter that we never get to see on the TLC spinoff is her modeling skills, which she also showed off on social media.

In a post shared some time ago, she modeled a stunning green dress from L’pria, a brand known for its elegant and trendy styles.

The company has a range of styles such as dresses, swimwear, rompers, and jackets, and other items with sizes varying from small to 5XL. They also have a “curvy” collection on the website.

Winter wore one of her picks from the site, known as the elegant waistband high-neck dress and she urged her followers to check out the other items.

Winter Everett models a stylish green dress. Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

“Hey” butterfly babes! Make sure to check out “Winter Cky Picks” @lpriawomensclothing 💕 Use code: Wintersale2022 for $10.00/off 🦋🦋,” wrote Winter.

This is the side of Winter we love to see, so let’s hope she continues to showcase her fun personality on TV if or when the spinoff show returns.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.