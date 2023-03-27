Winter Everett embraces her curves in cutout dress during try-on haul

Winter Everett has many more clothing options to choose from after losing over 100 pounds, and these days she’s having fun with fashion.

The Family Chantel star made a recent trip to target, and she modeled a few different styles and asked for help in choosing the best one.

Winter recorded a video from her dressing room as she tried on one stylish outfit after another, but her followers agreed that one stood out among the rest.

The first outfit, a flirty pink dress with side cutouts, was a hit from the get-go.

The dress featured a square neckline with puffy sleeves and a shirred design at the top.

“This one makes me feel like a princess,” said Winter in the clip.

Winter Everett gets compliments after modeling a pink cutout dress

Winter tried on a few more options from Target, including blue overalls, and then she donned a nude skirt set and a black jean skirt with a black top.

“Stepping into @targetstyle dressing room is like entering a fashion wonderland, each outfit an opportunity to reinvent yourself,” wrote Winter in the Instagram caption.

She also asked her 276,000 Instagram followers to choose their favorite from the try-on haul.

“So, what’s your verdict? Is it the pink, puffy-sleeved dress, the denim boyfriend overalls, the skirt set, or the edgy miniskirt that steals the show?” she asked.

The consensus was clear, as most people pointed out that the pink dress was the winner.

“Pink dress it 😂was very beautiful on you,” said one commenter.

“The pink puffy sleeve dress just really looked amazing on you,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

One Instagram user wrote, “Pink dress & overalls were my fav. But honestly everything was cute on you.”

“Pink so you can flaunt the weight loss you worked so hard to get to,” reasoned someone else.

Another commenter had a suggestion for Winter writing,” I love the pink 💗 I think for the pink outfit you should do an off the shoulder look 😍😍😍it would be pretty 😍😍💜💯.”

Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Winter Everett models L’pria

Winter Everett’s sense of style landed her a modeling gig for L’pria, and she looked gorgeous in a green sweater dress from the brand.

She picked a cozy dress with a high neck and long sleeves, and it also featured a belted waist.

Winter promoted the company on Instagram and shared a coupon code for buyers writing, “Hey butterfly babes! Make sure to check out “Winter Cky Picks” @lpriawomensclothing 💕 Use code: Wintersale2022 for $10.00/off 🦋🦋.”

Winter Everett rocks a dress from L’Pria. Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Lpria is a family-owned, size-inclusive women’s brand that sells dressed, swimwear, jacket tops, and more with sizes from small to 4XL.

They also have a curvy collection with glamorous pieces ranging from 1XL to 4 XL.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.