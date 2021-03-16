Will viewers give The Bachelorette a chance after the tumultuous Bachelor season?

Michelle Young and Katie Thurston were announced as contestants on the next two seasons of The Bachelorette, but have fans had enough of the franchise? Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

After a tumultuous season of The Bachelor where fans were left disappointed after Matt James could not make a commitment to either Michelle Young or Rachael Kirkconnell, will they give the next seasons of The Bachelorette a chance?

During the final moments of The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, show host Emmanuel Acho revealed there would be two consecutive seasons of The Bachelorette in 2021.

In the summer, former contestant Katie Thurston will compete, followed in the fall by Michelle Young.

It was announced on March 13 that Chris Harrison, host of the franchise, would not return to helm The Bachelorette on the heels of a discussion with Extra correspondent Rachel Lindsay where he appeared to defend a photo taken in 2018 of Rachael Kirkconnell dressed in Antebellum-style clothing.

Instead, former Bachelorette leads Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Britsowe are on tap to support the women throughout their journey.

After a season where bad behavior took center stage, has the franchise lost viewers over the many changes the long-running reality dating series has experienced in such a short amount of time?

Fans weigh in

Fans appeared to be divided over the new seasons of the show and the news that Chris Harrison will not return. They shared their commentary on Instagram.

"How about cancel the season until Chris Harrison returns?" questioned a second follower in support of the television personality.

“How about cancel the season until Chris Harrison returns?” questioned a second follower in support of the television personality.

"I love them both but I would chosen Abigail over Katie. Hoping she will be on Bachelor in Paradise," claimed another fan.



“I love them both but I would chosen Abigail over Katie. Hoping she will be on Bachelor in Paradise,” claimed another fan.

The show is hyping up the next two seasons of The Bachelorette

In an Instagram post seen above, it was revealed that The Bachelorette would run for two consecutive seasons. The announcement was liked 335,000 times thus far.

“Our biggest announcement yet in 3, 2, 1.” said a clip posted to the show’s Instagram page.

“The most exciting seasons ever,” claimed the series. “Start a summer romance with Katie, and fall back in love with Michelle. 2021 brings two seasons of The Bachelorette.”

Who are Katie and Michelle?

Michelle Young and Katie Thurston are the stars of the 2021 seasons of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie Thurston is a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, will continue to search for love after failing to find it with Matt. Fans rallied for Katie to helm her own season of the dating series since exiting this season in Week 6 after Matt said he didn’t see a romantic future with her.

Michelle, who made it to the final two during Matt’s season, will have a second chance for romance this summer.

After believing he had feelings for Michelle that could potentially translate into a serious relationship, Matt got cold feet and told the camera he had doubts about moving forward with Michelle. “I feel terrible. I didn’t know this is how it’s going to feel,” he said. “I don’t want to do anything that’s going to break her heart, but when you care about someone you just gotta let them know.”

He then told Michelle this was “the first time I’ve felt anything outside of wanting to be with you forever” before sending her home.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.