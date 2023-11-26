Will there be a Golden Bachelor in Paradise? Jesse Palmer teases another Bachelor Nation spinoff

The Golden Bachelor has been wildly popular in its first season, with over 4 million viewers tuning in for the premiere and then just never losing steam.

As the season progressed and Bachelor Nation fell in love with not only the lead, Gerry Turner, but also the women at the mansion too, there were calls for The Golden Bachelorette.

That’s not been officially announced yet, though it’s looking very promising that we’ll get a woman-led version of the seniors spinoff.

There are even a handful of women from Gerry’s season who have shown interest in taking that spot, with Faith Martin looking like a top contender at the moment.

But that might not be the other new spinoff for diehard Bachelor fans.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Could we be getting a Golden Bachelor in Paradise spinoff, too?

Jesse Palmer opens up about a possible Golden Bachelor in Paradise

One thing that everyone can’t stop asking Jesse Palmer about is whether there will be a Golden Bachelorette spinoff. And while he has said that he hopes it happens, he’s also made it very clear that the decision is “out of his paygrade.”

He recently told Life & Style that again during an interview where he was asked all about The Golden Bachelor and what comes next. Then, he shared some information that was surprising this early.

“Everyone is just trying to digest The Golden Bachelor,” Jesse explained. “But who knows, maybe Golden Paradise at a retirement community in Naples, Florida. I’m all for it.”

Wait, what? We might get a group of senior singles all mingling with each other Bachelor in Paradise style? We’re listening!

At this point, it looks like The Golden Bachelorette is inevitable, though and Jesse admitted that he’s even had celebrities reach out to him about being the next Golden Bachelor or Bachelorette — though he wouldn’t name names.

Gerry Turner called The Golden Bachelor vetting process ‘ridiculously thorough’

We do know that everyone taking part in any of these Golden spinoffs will be vetted thoroughly before joining the cast — “ridiculously thorough,“ according to Gerry.

He recently chatted with Justin Long on the Life is Short podcast and opened up about what it took to get cast on The Golden Bachelor.

Gerry got to experience his first-ever STD test as a part of the vetting process that also included a psychological evaluation and fingerprinting for the FBI.

It looks like The Golden Bachelor producers aren’t messing around to ensure a safe space for these seniors to get to know each other. Even if they end up “knocking boots,” they won’t be spreading anything except hurt feelings — or a love connection.

The Golden Bachelor returns on Thursday, November 30, at 8/7c on ABC.