Will The Family Chantel be back for a fifth season?

The Family Chantel viewers watched 90 Day Fiance couple Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s marriage crash and burn during Season 4 of the hit spinoff, but is there still potential for the show to go on?

Not only did fans painstakingly watch the demise of Chantel and Pedro’s marriage on screen, but news of Pedro’s divorce filing and their subsequent social media scrubs were also a major deal.

Chantel and Pedro have been one of the most popular 90 Day couples since they appeared on Season 5 and have given viewers plenty of drama and entertainment along the way.

During the last few seasons of The Family Chantel, both Chantel’s parents, Karen and Thomas Everett, her brothers, Royal and River Everett, and her sister, Winter Everett, have all gotten a lot of screen time and their own storylines.

Pedro’s sister Nicole Jimeno has also gotten her own narrative in the Dominican Republic, both related and unrelated to her relationship with Pedro, and Pedro’s mom Lidia Morales has been a part of that as well.

With that said, is there room for The Family Chantel to go on but with a different structure? Can fans count out a reconciliation between Chantel and Pedro?

Will there be a Season 5 of The Family Chantel?

At the center of The Family Chantel was Chantel and Pedro’s marriage, and now that they are estranged, the major point of the show has been totally shaken up.

It does not look like a reconciliation is in the cards for the 90 Day couple either, as they have both scrubbed any trace of their marriage from their social media. While their divorce may not be finalized yet, every clue points to the fact that it is still moving forward.

However, with the popularity of the show as a whole and the emphasis put on both Chantel and Pedro’s family members, there is room for a shake-up in the show’s formatting should it proceed.

The Family Chantel fans might have to be prepared to watch two different unconnected storylines if that is the case since Chantel and Pedro are no longer in each other’s lives, save for the divorce proceedings.

As of now, though, there has been no official word or cause for speculation on there being a Season 5 of The Family Chantel.

Chantel and Pedro have been focused on their careers

Through their Instagram accounts, both Chantel and Pedro seem to be focused on their careers.

Chantel is a hospital nurse, and Pedro recently launched a career in real estate.

While Pedro seems to be mostly all business on his personal and business IGs, he has shared a picture with another woman.

Chantel has shared plenty of makeup-free before, during, or after-work selfies but has also shown her following that she still goes on many vacations.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.