Will Sister Wives return for Season 18? Here’s what we know

Will Sister Wives return to TLC after this season’s Tell All? Pic credit: @robyn_browns_nest and @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Season 17 of Sister Wives has come to an end, and it has fans of the show wondering: Will there be a Season 18?

As Monsters and Critics reported, Part 1 of the Sister Wives Tell All, One-on-One, premieres on Sunday, December 18. Like last season, this year’s Tell All will follow the same format in a three-part series. Part 2 of the Tell All will air on January 1, followed by Part 3 on January 8.

Season 17 uncovered family patriarch Kody Brown’s fractured relationships with his four wives. Sister Wives fans learned that Christine Brown left Kody last year, while Kody and Janelle confirmed their separation during a preview of the upcoming Tell All.

Although Meri is still hanging onto hope that Kody will reconcile their marriage, he hasn’t hidden the fact that he has no interest in being married to her any longer after 32 years together. That leaves Robyn and Kody’s marriage as the only viable relationship in the plural union.

So, after this season’s Tell All, will Sister Wives fans be treated to a Season 18? Here’s everything we know about a possible continuation of the long-running series and possible spinoffs.

In November, Christine shared that she was “finally filming” from her new Utah home. However, she didn’t indicate whether she was filming for a new season of Sister Wives or possibly a spinoff, which fans of the show have been begging for.

Will there be a Season 18 of Sister Wives?

Now that Kody is down two wives – possibly three after he decided he’s no longer married to Meri – it looks as though Sister Wives viewers wouldn’t be interested in following the show if it focuses on his marriage to Robyn.

Instead, viewers have made it clear that they’d love to watch a spinoff following Christine and Janelle’s lives after their splits from Kody.

An insider recently spoke with The Sun and alleged that Sister Wives isn’t over quite yet and that viewers should expect an eighteenth season.

The Browns’ story ‘is not over’ says Sister Wives insider

The Brown family source told the publication that because the Browns have a multi-year contract, “It’s not the end of Sister Wives. It’s not going anywhere,” adding, “so they’re going to have to figure out something. The story is not over.”

Additionally, last month, Christine revealed that she intends to uphold a promise she made to Kody and the rest of the family when it comes to filming for Sister Wives, despite her divorce.

Christine told Entertainment Tonight, “I made, like, a promise to, like, Kody and everybody else that I will stay with Sister Wives as long as we have the show, just to be fair.”

Sister Wives, which premiered on TLC in 2010, set out with the purpose of advocating for polygamy and showing outsiders the perks of plural marriage. However, 12 years later, the show seems to have had the opposite effect as Kody Brown continues to question plural marriage and focus on his relationship with Robyn.

Part 1 of Sister Wives: One-on-One airs on Sunday, December 18 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+. Parts 2 and 3 will air on January 1 and January 8 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.