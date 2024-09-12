Will Selling Sunset Season 8 get a reunion amid cast drama? Here’s what we know

Selling Sunset Season 8 was one of the most dramatic seasons of the Netflix hit, featuring shifting cast dynamics, relationship-ending bombshells, and a cliffhanger that must be addressed.

While reunion episodes of the show have aired sporadically, Selling Sunset Season 8 is the only season that deserves one.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until Selling Sunset Season 9 for more from our favorite Oppenheim Group realtors because the cast will not be assembled before then.

Variety first reported the shocking news, which is a bummer for Selling Sunset’s passionate fan base.

At the beginning of Selling Sunset Season 8, the Oppenheim Group had peace and unity.

Still, by the season’s end, every bond was fractured, leaving many questions about what’s sure to be an imminent shakeup on the horizon.

Ahead of Selling Sunset Season 8’s premiere, original cast member Chrishell Stause called out production after alleging that Nicole Young perpetuated a rumor about Emma Hernan sleeping with a married man.

Emma didn’t get a chance to defend herself

Even worse, Emma learned of the rumor after the cast were given screeners to watch the show before its premiere, eliminating the chance of her defending herself on-screen before viewers learned of the drama.

At the time, Chrishell stated that she would never work on a show alongside Nicole.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Lazkani’s marriage to Jeff Lazkani imploded when Bre Tiesi met with Amanda Lynn to hear about a rumor about Jeff with another woman.

Although Bre and Chelsea had differences in the past, they initially united after Bre opened up to Chelsea.

However, Chelsea later started to second-guess the timing of the revelation and whether Bre knew about it before filming began and strategically brought Amanda on the show to derail her marriage for an audience.

Bre brought a revelation onto the show about Chelsea

As the season progressed, Bre’s friends Chrishell and Emma distanced themselves from her, resulting in Bre bringing Amanda into the Oppenheim Group offices in the finale to get her employed.

Another scandalous storyline involved new cast member Alanna Gold claiming to own Pioneertown, which caught the attention of the town’s residents, who skewered her in a blistering statement.

Alanna walked back her claims, but wouldn’t it have been fun to showcase the aftermath during a reunion?

With Netflix nixing the reunion despite plenty of cast drama, the likely scenario is that the streaming platform wants the ladies to keep that energy for filming Selling Sunset Season 9.

There’s no telling whether the show will secure a renewal because Netflix recently canceled Buying Beverly Hills and Buying London, signaling it is ready to walk away from realtor reality series.

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-8 are now streaming on Netflix.