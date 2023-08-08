Will Season 18 of Sister Wives be the last one? Here’s what we know

Sister Wives became a reality television hit on TLC when it debuted in 2010.

Season 1 of the long-running series introduced us to Kody Brown and his then-four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown.

Viewers were instantly fascinated with the concept of polygamy, the practice of having more than one wife at a time.

Watching Kody juggle his time between four wives and 18 children was definitely a selling point, as was the inevitable drama between four women all vying for the same man’s attention 24/7.

Sister Wives set out to educate TLC viewers about the pros of polygamy, a custom that isn’t commonly practiced across the United States. But now that we’re gearing up for Season 18 in just a few weeks, it seems as though that plan backfired.

Sign up for our newsletter!

These days, Kody is down three wives and essentially in a monogamous marriage with Robyn after Christine, Janelle, and Meri all left him and their plural marriage.

So with a completely different family structure among Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, Robyn, and their kids, is there a future for Sister Wives? Let’s take a look at what we know.

What is the future of Sister Wives?

Let’s be real here — the title of the show, Sister Wives, doesn’t fit anymore. Fans of the show have contemplated changing the name of the show or even switching up the format.

It doesn’t make sense to watch Kody sit on his couch for confessionals, continually griping about his ex-wives while he and Robyn are living as monogamists, while the show is called Sister Wives. Additionally, Kody doesn’t even advocate for polygamy anymore.

While Meri and Janelle have yet to reenter the dating pool after splitting from Kody, Christine has already moved on. Christine found the love of her life when she met her fiance, David Woolley, after returning to Utah. This is what Sister Wives fans really want to watch every Sunday night.

There are quite a few Sister Wives fans who have called for a spinoff documenting Christine and Janelle’s lives post-Kody. It seems that most viewers aren’t interested in watching Kody and Robyn’s marriage play out but would rather see how his exes are living their best lives without him in it.

Most of Kody’s children are grown and out of the house at this point, too, so their storylines have been mostly excluded from the show in recent seasons.

Sister Wives viewers are tired of the same old storyline

Perhaps TLC will listen to the Sister Wives fanbase and adjust the title of the show accordingly and/or give them the spinoff they’ve been begging for.

Based on the feedback from longtime Sister Wives fans, viewers are tired of the same old storyline: Kody and Robyn riding off into the sunset as Meri, Janelle, and Christine gripe about what a bad husband Kody has been to them.

Robyn finally got what most suspected she’s wanted all along — Kody to herself — but Sister Wives fans aren’t interested in her storyline anymore. Fans of the show have spoken, and they want all the juicy drama, like watching Christine rubbing Kody’s nose in the fact that she’s moved on and found love again.

Since we all can agree that the show needs a major revamp, it leaves us to wonder whether Season 18 will be the final season of Sister Wives as we know it or if we’re in for some major changes. Do you think Sister Wives has any staying power at this point, or is it time to give the show the axe?

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, August 20 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.