Will Monica Garcia return to RHOSLC for Season 5? Here’s what we know

Monica Garcia joined The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and ensured that viewers would never forget her name, but will she get another season?

Things are not exactly going well for the newbie, who burned bridges with all of her castmates when they found out who she was.

After coming clean about the skeletons in her closet, Monica initially lauded herself as a truth-teller who had no problems airing her dirty laundry.

She admitted to having a months-long affair with her brother-in-law and confessed to being an informant for the FBI–helping to put her former friend, Jen Shah behind bars.

Viewers loved the outspoken 40-year-old, and her costars embraced her, but what they didn’t know, was that she was hiding a secret.

It all came to a head during the dramatic season finale when Monica was confronted about being the mastermind behind a gossip page that had posted nasty things about them in the past.

Monica went from sweetheart to villain in the space of one episode and now we’re wondering if she can redeem herself.

Will Monica Garcia return for Season 5 of RHOSLC?

While Monica brought the drama in her first season, it’s unlikely she’ll get a second one, and here’s why.

At this point, Monica only has one friend on the show, Mary Cosby who we didn’t even see in the last few episodes.

Mary is not a full-time cast member, and if Monica’s costars refuse to film with her, then there’s simply no place for her on the show.

We also saw some hints that prove Monica might join the one-season Housewives Hall of Fame after this.

The first clue was from Monica’s Instagram page, as we noticed RHOSLC is no longer included in her bio.

Lisa Barlow also hinted that Monica might be out after she posted a cryptic tweet a few days after the Season 4 finale.

“When you play all of your cards, you’re out,” she said.

Pic credit: @LisaBarlow7/X

Monica Garcia is getting praise for carrying the season

Some RHOSLC viewers are still riding hard for Monica, and the people on her page are showing her nothing but love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Niki Garcia (@monicanikigarcia) The RHOSLC newbie posted a video of her reunion entrance and got a slew of compliments.

“They should’ve given you an ovation for carrying their best season,” said one commenter.

“The girls should thank you for keeping them all employed!! Without you, this would have been a snooze fest,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @monicanikigarcia/Instagram

One viewer claimed, “Let’s be REAL if it weren’t for Monica this season would have started and ended with a fight about a bathtub 🙄 Thank you Monica for your service, you made the season!”

Another stated, “THE FIT, THE STRUT, THE FIRST CHAIR, you are the queen miss Monica!!! ❤️🔥 🖤.”

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion airs Tuesday, January 16, at 9/8c on Bravo.