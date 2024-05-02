Will MAFS ever reveal the identity of the runaway bride?

Married at First Sight kicked off Season 17 with a bang, and honestly, it was all downhill from there.

We’ve seen nervous participants over the years, but one bride refused to walk down the aisle for the first time in the show’s history.

Michael Shiakallis was the unfortunate groom left jilted at the altar, but who was the runaway bride?

Michael recently dished about the mystery woman initially chosen to be his bride and explained how things played out behind the scenes when the moment unfolded.

Meanwhile, internet sleuths have been digging online to find details about the woman since her identity was never revealed.

While the wedding was featured on the show, all we got was a glimpse (from behind) of a woman wearing a wedding dress. They never showed the bride’s face or any family members who showed up to film the episode.

Instead, the entire scene was shown from Michael’s perspective, and he shared more details about that in a recent interview.

MAFS star Michael Shiakallis opens up about the runaway bride

Michael recently talked about the runaway bride and what producers told him after the incident.

“We were not briefed ahead of time,” confessed the MAFS star on the Regular Guys Random Thoughts podcast.

Michael said it wasn’t until it was time to start filming the MAFS Afterparty episodes that he and the other cast members were told how to handle that situation.

“Maybe like 20 minutes before [the MAFS Afterparty episode], the executive producer comes to me and is like, ‘Hey, we’re doing this, don’t mention her at all, we’re essentially going to be doing it from your perspective.'”

Michael was informed, “The only time you’re even gonna get a glimpse of her is at the actual wedding, that’s it!”

Will we ever find out the identity of the Season 17 runaway bride?

We’re guessing that there are legal implications for MAFS if they reveal the identity of the runaway bride.

That would explain why they never showed any footage of her despite filming her storyline up to the wedding.

Michael alluded to that during his interview, noting that he questioned why the first bride was cut from the show but was never “given a direct answer.”

“Given the lengths that were taken, I’m assuming there were other implications beyond, ‘creatively, this is what we wanted to do; this is what we thought would be the best way to tell the story,'” said Michael.

With that being said, it’s obvious the runaway bride has taken great measures to ensure that her identity is never revealed, so we may never know who she is.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.