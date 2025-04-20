Will Love Island USA winner Kordell Beckham be on Love Island: Beyond the Villa? Here’s what we know

The Love Island USA world is expanding, but one fan favorite was noticeably missing from the upcoming spin-off.

Peacock revealed that Love Island: Beyond the Villa is slated to premiere this summer.

Several Season 6 cast members from Love Island USA will be part of the new show, including winner Serena Page.

However, her boyfriend and fellow Season 6 winner Kordell Beckham was missing from the cast list.

This got fans buzzing about why and wondering if Kordell and Serena have called it quits.

No, the couple didn’t split. In fact, they are stronger than ever!

There is another very good reason Kordell isn’t a main cast member in the new show.

Will Love Island USA winner Kordell Beckham be on Love Island: Beyond the Villa?

Kordell will appear on Love Island: Beyond the Villa as he and Serena build a life together. After leaving the villa, they took the relationship to the next level, even moving in together months later.

Despite his relationship with Serena, Love Island USA fans won’t see Kordell much because he is booked and busy.

According to PEOPLE, Kordell was cast in an unnamed scripted series, and filming the Love Island USA spin-off conflicted with it.

Serena confirmed Kordell had a filming conflict while reassuring fans they will see her man on Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

“hes gunna be in it with me!!! they just couldn’t announce him as part of the main cast cs my baby booked another role (and no its not traitors),” she wrote.

What is Love Island: Beyond the Villa?

This week, Peacock announced that the Love Island USA spin-off will follow JaNa Craig, Serena Page, Leah Kateb, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker, and Kendall Washington, and their lives after leaving Fiji.

A press release for the new show reveals that it will follow the cast as “they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa.”

The cast members live in Los Angeles and remain a close-knit group. There will be other pop-ins from islanders from various seasons of the show.

Peacock hasn’t revealed a premiere date, only stating that the series will air this summer. Season 7 of Love Island USA, with Ariana Madix as host, is also expected to air this summer.

Will you be watching Love Island: Beyond the Villa?

Love Island USA and Love Island: Beyond the Villa will air this summer on Peacock.