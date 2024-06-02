Will Little People, Big World return for Season 26? Here’s what we know

The future of Little People, Big World is uncertain, and fans of the long-running show want answers.

This year, we watched Season 25 come to a close, leaving LPBW viewers curious about future seasons to come.

The way the season ended left viewers to believe it was the grand finale after a whopping 18 years on TLC.

Apparently, not even the Roloffs themselves know whether the show will go on.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Matt Roloff explained that he believes LPBW might continue, but in a different format than viewers are accustomed to.

“It’s my opinion that you just never know what might happen in the future? Nobody really knows at this point,” Matt told his fans in a recent Facebook post.

Matt Roloff opens up about the future of Little People, Big World

In addition to his Facebook post, Matt recently sat down with ET’s Cassie DiLaura to discuss the future of LPBW.

Matt confessed that he’s not sure if network executives even have an answer regarding LPBW continuing to film and air.

But as he explained, Matt would be content if LPBW is officially over because he would enjoy the downtime from filming nonstop for so many years.

“I feel very secure in what we’ve put on air — so the idea of not doing any more TV at all sounds fine by me,” Matt shared. “Four hundred episodes or something, you kind of feel like you’ve done it [all], so if there comes a circumstance where we feel like we need to share more, [if] the opportunity comes up, maybe.”

Regardless of whether LPBW is still on the horizon or not, Matt is grateful for the opportunities he and his family were given because of the show.

“I don’t know what my life would have been without this show,” Matt admitted.

Is Season 26 of LPBW in the works?

The LPBW Season 25 finale saw things end on a relatively good note overall.

Matt and his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, continue to get along and even spend time together with their significant others, Caryn Chandler and Chris Marek.

Most of the Roloffs’ children stopped filming years ago – including Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob – and although Zach and Tori were featured in Season 25, they’ve also decided to call it quits on filming for reality television.

We also learned that despite ending on a good note in other areas, the tiff between Matt and his son Zach hasn’t improved.

During a recent episode of his and Tori’s podcast, Raising Heights, Zach revealed that his relationship with Matt is still “not great.”

“People are still in denial [they] didn’t do anything wrong,” Zach told his listeners.

Something tells us that we haven’t seen the last of LPBW just yet, though.

Although Zach and Tori won’t appear in any more episodes, Matt and his fiancee’ Caryn Chandler, have some exciting events to document that LPBW viewers would certainly tune in to see.

Matt and Caryn got engaged last year, so if any spinoffs are in the works, their wedding would be at the top of the list.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.