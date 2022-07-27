Will Khloe Kardashian take Tristan Thompson back again as they await second baby?

Is Khloe Kardashian done with Tristan Thompson for good? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/Admedia

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson made headlines earlier this month when it was revealed that the two are expecting a second baby via surrogate and that the baby boy will be here any day now.

Though fans know Khloe has always been excited to have a baby boy, Tristan is still largely unforgiven for what he put Khloe through, and some are concerned that Khloe will take Tristan back.

However, it’s important to note that the surrogate became pregnant with their child in November before Tristan’s paternity suit with Maralee Nichols became worldwide news.

There were rumors that Tristan was still trying hard to get back with the Good American founder, but his attempts seem to have come to an end.

While Tristan has been seen out partying in Greece and walking around with a mystery woman, Khloe appears to be enjoying family time and preparing for the arrival of the baby.

Fortunately for Tristan’s critics, it doesn’t look like Khloe plans on taking the NBA star back at all as they prepare to move forward in their co-parenting journey.

Khloe Kardashian will not take Tristan Thompson back

A source confirmed to HollywoodLife that Khloe has no interest in getting back together with Tristan despite the pending arrival of their baby boy.

The source revealed that “up until a few weeks ago,” Tristan was trying very hard to get back with Khloe and made “All kinds of promises” to the reality star, but Khloe hasn’t changed her mind.

The source added, “It seems like he’s finally given up on trying to win her back, which is a huge relief for Khloe because it was very draining for her.”

The source continued that Khloe just wanted them to be able to be “healthy and happy co-parents.” She has forgiven him and is trying to get the rest of her family to forgive him to create this co-parenting environment as well.

“She doesn’t see the point in hanging on to the negativity and anger, but that doesn’t mean she’s letting what he did slide. They are 100% done for good,” the source concluded.

Khloe Kardashian still has love for Tristan Thompson

Though they aren’t getting back together, a second source confirmed that Khloe still cares for Tristan based on their past relationship and the necessary relationship they have now for their children.

“Khloe will always love Tristan. No one understands what it is about him and, considering all of the pain he caused, it just makes no sense. But Khloe doesn’t see it that way. Khloe tells her sisters that no one can understand what love is like unless you are in that relationship,” the second source advised.

Khloe has always said that Tristan was a good father to True and seems to be sticking to her word. Despite the pain he caused, she does believe that they had a lot of love for each other.

Based on the need to parent their children together, Tristan will likely always be involved in Khloe’s life, just not romantically ever again.

