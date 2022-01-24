Will Janelle Brown be the next wife to leave Kody Brown? Sister Wives insider weighs in

A source says Janelle Brown is preparing to leave Kody next, following in Christine’s footsteps. Pic credit: TLC

Janelle Brown could be the next of Kody Brown’s wives to leave the Sister Wives star following Christine Brown’s recent split.

Sister Wives viewers watched Kody and Christine’s marriage crumble during Season 16 as Christine reached her breaking point and decided to end it with Kody, admitting their marriage was “over.”

Kody has pushed away most of his wives in favor of spending most of his time at his fourth wife Robyn’s house, and the pandemic exacerbated the family’s issues.

The father of 18 admitted to withholding sex and romance from his first wife, Meri, and then told Christine that he no longer wanted an intimate marriage with her, prompting her to pack up his belongings and ask him to stay out of her bedroom.

Sister Wives source says Janelle Brown will leave Kody Brown next

Now, it appears that Janelle has had enough of Kody’s shenanigans and is ready to make a move towards independence.

Janelle Brown is “strongly considering separating” from Kody Brown, according to a source close to the Brown family who recently spoke with Us Weekly.

“Janelle meant it when [she] said she would leave Kody,” the source told the outlet. “It’s going to happen.”

According to the source, Janelle was inspired after seeing how much happier Christine is since her split from Kody.

Christine Brown paved the way for Kody’s other wives to leave

“She sees how happy Christine is now that she’s ‘free’ from Kody and is strongly considering separating from him too,” they added. “Christine and Janelle are very close, and they have conversations about it.”

Christine and Janelle have been spending a lot of time together in recent months, despite Christine leaving Kody – and Flagstaff – behind and starting over in Utah. The former sister wives road-tripped together last fall with their kids and have joined forces to promote their wellness page, The Secret to Self Care.

After Christine’s split, another source told the publication that Kody worried about his other wives following suit.

“If anything, it sort of inspired the others in one way or another to reevaluate their position,” the source revealed. “[Janelle is] really close to Christine, so she’s in constant communication with her. [Kody is] trembling and worried that Meri or Janelle are going to leave him.”

Last season on Sister Wives, Janelle, who is typically tight-lipped on controversial topics within the family, found her voice and began standing up to Kody and his controlling behavior.

Janelle even mentioned to Robyn during an episode last season that she had considered leaving Kody, especially since she butted heads with him over his ultra-strict pandemic rules for the family.

“I’ve caught myself in the last few weeks kind of reflecting and being like, ‘OK, look, do I still choose plural marriage?'” Janelle confessed. “But I’ve had to have that conscious decision with myself.”

“I’ve had to really think – my children are almost grown and there’s not a huge necessity anymore to stay,” Janelle revealed. “With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained and you know, it’d be really easy. It’s easy to walk away.”

Sister Wives fans have expressed that they hope Janelle is the next of Kody’s wives to leave the plural marriage. Only time will tell whether Janelle has had enough of Kody’s antics.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.