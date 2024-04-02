Chef Anthony Iracane has found himself in hot water again on Below Deck despite his efforts to make everything perfect.

This week, Below Deck viewers watched as former The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin complained nonstop about Anthony’s food.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jill was blasted for her behavior on Below Deck, but that doesn’t mean Anthony is safe from being fired.

We also saw Chief Stew Fraser Olender tattle on Anthony to Captain Kerry Titheradge for the messy galley and lack of organization.

The mid-season trailer teases Captain Kerry losing it with one crew member, resulting in another person being sent home.

After another cliffhanger episode, Below Deck fans are worried Anthony might not last until the end of the season.

Will Chef Anthony get fired on Below Deck?

Thanks to a sneak peek from Bravo, we know that things only get worse for Anthony on the next episode of Below Deck. The dinner goes awry very quickly with Jill complaining about cold food again.

Even Captain Kerry isn’t pleased with the food or the service of the dinner. There’s no question that the captain is frustrated but he keeps his composure in front of the guests.

Below Deck fans can expect that to change after the group of guests leaves St. David. Anthony isn’t featured in the next preview, which doesn’t bode well for his future on the show.

Sadly, as much as we like Anthony, it seems like his days on Below Deck are numbered. The only thing that could save him would be finding a new chef.

Captain Kerry has struggled to find a new stew since Cat Baugh left suddenly. If it’s that challenging to find a stew, imagine how hard it would be to find a chef in the middle of the charter season.

Then again, it’s Below Deck and we all know there’s likely a backup chef waiting to be used.

Below Deck Season 11 has more crew leaving

Season 11 of Below Deck has entered the back half, but the drama isn’t letting up at all, especially with the crew. The preview for the next episode featured more tension between Barbie Pascual and Fraser.

In the trailer for Below Deck Season 11, Ben Willoughby clashed with Fraser over crew turnover, claiming the deck team loses fewer people than the interior.

So far, each department has lost one crew member, so that’s a good sign Barbie either leaves or gets fired.

Captain Kerry hinted that Ben himself may not last the entire season either. The remark had Ben clapping back at the captain as a new Below Deck feud brews off-screen.

We know that more firings or crew members leaving are coming because Captain Kerry indicated Season 11 breaks records for crew turnover, and two won’t make that happen.

Make sure to tune in to find out if Anthony gets a plane ticket home or another chance.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.