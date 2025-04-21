Nicolas Cattelan on Below Deck Down Under must face the music for his actions with the charter guests.

The deckhand just arrived on the Katina yacht, but Captain Jason Chambers just might give him his walking papers.

On the first night of his first charter, Nic was roped into playing beer pong with the latest group of ladies on the yacht.

It resulted in Nic taking a shot of tequila, only to quickly learn from Brianna Duffield that Captain Jason doesn’t allow drinking on charter.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Below Deck Down Under spoilers tease that Nic comes clean with Bosun Nate Salmon about what happened.

The talk convinces Nic that he has to tell Captain Jason everything and face the consequences.

Captain Jason learns what Nic did on Below Deck Down Under

In the latest preview for Below Deck Down Under Season 3, Episode 12, Nic asks to speak with the captain after the guests are off the yacht. Harry Van Vilet wonders what’s going on, but Nate keeps quiet.

Nic doesn’t hold back from reporting that he messed up. The deckhand explains the situation while taking full ownership of his actions.

Captain Jason can’t hide his disappointment and frustration. He tells Nic his actions are unacceptable, especially on the first charter.

Despite Nic being sorry, it’s still a major issue for the captain. Below Deck Down Under fans are left wondering if Captain Jason will fire the new deckhand.

However, we have done some digging to find the answer.

Will Captain Jason fire Nicolas on Below Deck Down Under?

The answer is no, Nicolas does not get fired. Well, at least not yet anyway.

Nicolas can be seen in the mid-season trailer getting cozy with Marina Marcondes de Barros.

Along with his burgeoning boatmance with Marina, we see Nic learning and messing up on deck. Remember, he’s only had one year of yachting (if that) under his belt, so Nic’s very green.

Captain Jason is all about giving people second chances as long as it’s not a dangerous or violent situation, like with Johnny Arvanitis. Even though he runs a dry yacht, Captain Jason doesn’t usually fire for it on the first offense.

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under featured Margot Sisson drinking on charter, and she didn’t get fired. Instead, she got a stern warning from the captain, so that’s likely what will happen to Nic.

After his talk with Captain Jason and his first mishap, keep tuning in to see how Nic fits into the crew.

To watch the full preview, click here.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.