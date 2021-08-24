Will and Kyra reveal feelings about not winning Love Island USA

Will and Kyra on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

When Love Island USA ended, Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama were one of the final two couples.

They had a lot of fans and many considered them the favorites since they had maintained their relationship since the start, but they lost in the end.

Fan-favorites Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser won the final fan vote to win Season 3 of Love Island USA.

While Will and Kyra did not win, they felt happy about their journey on Love Island USA.

Will says they won Love Island USA too

When Aimee Flores and Wes Ogsbury left the show after being eliminated, Aimee said they won the show because they left in love and continued their relationship in the real world.

Will and Kyra feel the same way. They might not have won the $100,000, but they fell in love and are planning a future together.

“I feel I already win because I came out with Kyra,” Will told ET Online. “But not just that, I feel that I already win because we lived this beautiful experience.”

What is more important, money and fan’s votes, or falling in love? If the Islanders went on the show to find a connection, love should rule over the prize money based on how much viewers liked them.

“I didn’t feel any type of way about not getting first. That wasn’t important to me,” Kyra said in the interview. “I know what I came into Love Island for and I came out with exactly that. So regardless of first, second, third, fourth, I already won.

“I know I came in there and got what I was looking for, so at the end of the day, that’s all that mattered to me.”

Will agreed and said it was about finding love and a connection, more than winning a cash prize.

“If we win, that will be amazing. But if not, we already win each other,” Will said. “We didn’t have bad feelings or sad or nothing. Because Olivia and Korey were also amazing too. If they win or we were winning, both of us deserve it.”

Will and Kyra planning their future after Love Island USA

Will and Kyra are planning a future together.

Both of them went to the Love Island USA reunion party in New York City and seemed to have a good time.

Will even left a message for fans on Instagram, with a great photo and a caption that he and Kyra are not boring and are still together.

Will also said in the interview that they are planning on getting a place to live together.

“In the long period of course we have to know more about each other on the outside and live together,” Will said. “There are so many things to explore and to know about each other too. How I told her in the finale, it’s going to be the beginning of so many things.”

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus. Re-live the third season on Paramount+, streaming right now.