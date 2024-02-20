Will American Idol release a Golden Idol spinoff? Here’s what we know

Some dedicated American Idol viewers might not be aware of the age restriction on the show.

To compete on American Idol, you’re technically not allowed to be over 28 years old.

As it stands today, the age range to compete on American Idol is 15 to 28. Is it possible the limit is going to change soon?

Lionel Richie recently opened up about his distaste for American Idol’s super limited age range.

Ryan Seacrest has also been vocal about his interest in hosting something called Golden Idol.

Golden Idol would be a version of American Idol that allows people to compete for the winning title – regardless of how old they are.

Will a Golden Idol spinoff happen?

As of now, ABC hasn’t dropped details about plans to film Golden Idol as a singing competition show without an upper age limit.

With a big name like Ryan interested in hosting the possible spinoff, though, there’s a good chance ABC will eventually consider it.

Ryan has a history of hosting some of national television’s the biggest shows.

A handful of his hosting credits include Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, American Top 40, and On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

As far as Lionel goes, he told USA Today, “I know [actors] who did not make it in their 20s and 30s. They made [it] in their 40s and 50s…

“Singing is the same way. Sometimes there are so many people who are so qualified and ready to go at 40 and 50. We just completely missed them altogether.”

If Lionel had it his way, the upper age limit on American Idol would be removed altogether instead of launching an entire spinoff series called Golden Idol.

Here’s how old American Idol winners have historically been

So far, every winner of American Idol has been incredibly young. Jordin Sparks was only 17 years old when she dominated Season 6.

Fantasia Barrino was 19 years old when she won Season 3. Kelly Clarkson was 20 years old when she won the very first season of all time.

Carrie Underwood was 22 years old when she won it all in Season 4. Ruben Studdard was 24 years old when he snagged that winning title in Season 2.

If American Idol gets rid of its upper age limit, there’s a chance 15-year-olds will be set up to compete against folks in their 70s, 80s, or even 90s!

American Idol airs on Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.