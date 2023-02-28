Why were Reza Farahan and Brandi Glanville missing from The Traitors reunion? Here’s what we know

The Traitors Season 1 reunion dropped on Peacock today with host Andy Cohen doing what he does best — digging for dirt.

Faithfuls Kate Chastain, Kyle Cooke, Rachel Reilly, Ryan Lochte, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Geraldine Moreno, Michael Davidson, Andie Thurmond, Quentin Jiles, Shelbe Rodriguez, Robert “Bam” Nieves, Anjelica Conti, Azra Valani and Amanda Clark joined Traitors Arie Luyendyk Jr., Cody Calafiore, Christian De La Torre, and winner Cirie Fields to dish the show.

However, there were two cast members that were noticeably absent from the reunion.

Reza Farahan and Brandi Glanville were nowhere in sight as the mud started slinging for The Traitors Season 1 cast. Andy didn’t give any clues to their whereabouts, either.

“Reza and Brandi are unfortunately not able to join us tonight,” he said before quickly moving on to another topic.

It turns out there were very good reasons why Brandi and Reza were missing from The Traitors Season 1 reunion.

Why did Reza Farahan miss The Traitors Season 1 reunion show?

Sadly, Reza missed the reunion due to the death of his father, Manoochehr Farahan, who passed away on February 4. A memorial for Reza’s father was held on February 12.

According to Entertainment Tonight, filming for the Traitors reunion show took place on February 17 in New York City. Reza opted to stay back in Los Angeles to be with his family during their time of mourning.

Reza took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of his father after his passing, writing, “RIP baba joon🕊️I love you dad.”

As of this writing, Reza has yet to speak out on missing The Traitors reunion show, but it’s easy to understand why he was not in attendance. Brandi’s reason, on the other hand, isn’t so heartfelt or understanding.

Brandi Glanville not at The Traitors reunion amid RHUGT scandal

In January, news broke that Brandi and Caroline Manzo had suddenly exited The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 amid filming. They were filming the Peacock original along with Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Alex McCord, and Gretchen Rossi.

The reason for Caroline and Brandi’s early departures allegedly had to do with Brandi making unwanted advances on Caroline. While Brandi was removed by production, Caroline was left distressed by Brandi’s inappropriate behavior and decided to exit on her own.

Brandi Glanville did not attend The Traitors reunion 😢 Apparently this came as a shock to her as well…



Looks like Peacock is really putting her on a time-out, given the string of bad press surrounding RHUGT4 pic.twitter.com/eaya92U3Vl — Zack Peter (@justplainzack) February 17, 2023

Now it hasn’t been confirmed that Brandi’s actions on RHUGT had anything to do with her not appearing on The Traitors reunion, but it doesn’t appear to be a mere coincidence. Both shows are Peacock originals, so it could be the streaming service has severed all ties with Brandi.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum played a decent role on The Traitors, and odds are she would not have missed the reunion on her own accord. Brandi is always about defending herself and her actions on reality television.

Brandi has yet to speak out about The Traitors or The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip other than to send a cryptic tweet declaring, “Check your sources people.”

For those already missing The Traitors, never fear because Peacock has ordered Season 2 with a whole new crop of reality TV stars and other contestants ready to backstab for money.

The Traitors Season 1 and reunion show are currently streaming on Peacock.