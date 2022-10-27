Why wasn’t there a Below Deck Down Under reunion show? Brittini Burton weighs in

Brittini dishes Below Deck Down Under Season 1. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 wrapped its run on Bravo this week after initially premiering on Peacock.

Unlike other shows in the Below Deck family, Below Deck Down Under did not have a reunion show.

Instead, Brittini, Aesha Scott, and Tumi Mhlongo did an Instagram Live to hash out the season, but so far, that’s it for a cast chat.

There was speculation that perhaps after the show aired on Bravo, Tumi, Brittini, Aesha, Captain Jason Chambers, Culver Bradbury, Ben Crawley, Magda Ziomek, chef Ryan McKeown, Jamie Sayed, Taylor Dennison, and chef Nate Post would finally have a reunion.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case, as there’s no reunion planned.

Now, Brittini has shed some light on why the Peacock original didn’t have the cast get together to rehash the season.

Brittini Burton weighs in on not having a Below Deck Down Under reunion

This week the deckhand spoke with Showbiz Cheatsheet to chat about Below Deck Down Under. The hot topic of why the Thalassa crew didn’t have a reunion show was brought up.

Brittini not only confirmed a reunion wasn’t happening, but she also shared her thoughts on why it wasn’t happening.

“I think it’s just … Peacock,” she expressed to the website.

Below Deck Down Under is the only Below Deck show that’s a Peacock original instead of a Bravo original. While Brittini’s answer is good, it may not be the only reason.

After all, The Real Housewives of Miami is a Peacock original, and Season 4 had a two-part reunion.

Brittini does keep in touch with a few members of the cast, though.

“I talk to Tumi and Aesha the most. And then I still text Culver, Benny … we still have a really good flow,” the deckhand spilled to ShowBiz Cheatsheet.

Below Deck Down Under mini-reunions

Besides Aesha, Brittini, and Tumi having an Instagram Live chat, other mini-reunions from the Season 1 cast have occurred recently.

Chef Ryan, Magda, and Jamie all hung out in Florida last month for a fun-filled night and next day brunch. They weren’t the only Florida reunion, either, as Culver and Aesha also reunited.

Jamie and Culver spent time with other members of the Below Deck family, like Mzi “Zee” Dempers and Heather Chase, as summer was coming to a close.

Captain Jason and Aesha reunited a couple of weeks ago at BravoCon. The chief stew shared several snaps of them together, having the time of their lives.

There was also a sneak peek at Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock.

