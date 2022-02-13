Why isn’t Sister Wives on tonight? Here’s when the three-part tell-all One on One returns

Kody Brown and his wives won’t be appearing on TV this week. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown and his three wives (and one ex-wife), Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, won’t be airing tonight — here’s why.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, TLC announced a three-part tell-all following Season 16 of Sister Wives.

This was a welcome surprise to Sister Wives viewers, who hadn’t seen a tell-all since 2019, following Season 13.

Sister Wives: One on One viewers have seen two segments so far, which have included face-to-face, sit-down chats with the tell-all’s host, Sukanya Krishnan.

Sukanya has asked Kody and his wives the hard-hitting questions to which viewers want answers following Season 16.

Season 16 of Sister Wives exposed just how damaged Kody’s relationships are with his wives, and how separate the family has become since moving to Flagstaff and coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

Why isn’t Sister Wives: One on One airing tonight?

So why won’t Sister Wives fans see part three of the tell-all this Sunday? That’s because Super Bowl LVI, featuring the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, is airing Sunday night.

Sister Wives fans might be disheartened to hear this news, but rest assured, it’s nothing personal. Many shows will be put on halt this weekend to accommodate the widely popular big game.

The third and final installment of Sister Wives: One on One will air next Sunday, February 20 and will bring a close to Season 16.

The good news is that Kody and Christine Brown’s son Paedon seemingly confirmed that filming for Season 17 of Sister Wives is already underway, with rumors swirling that the show will return in late 2022 or early 2023.

Season 16 of Sister Wives further exposed Kody Brown’s marital struggles

During Season 16 of Sister Wives, Kody Brown’s struggles within his multiple marriages were exposed. Viewers saw just how fractured the Brown family’s dynamic has become, with Kody’s wives and children living separate lives.

The coronavirus pandemic deepened their existing issues and Kody’s ultra-strict rules imposed upon his wives and children brought some to their breaking points. Kody’s third wife Christine announced her separation from Kody in November 2021, as Monsters & Critics reported.

Kody admitted to Christine that he no longer wanted an intimate marriage with her, driving her to kick him out of her bedroom, pack his belongings, and put them in her garage.

Kody also drove more distance between himself and his sons Garrison and Gabriel, who he admitted during the tell-all, aren’t currently on speaking terms with him. Kody and Christine’s daughter Ysabel called her dad’s priorities “a little screwed up” when he failed to see certain family members for not abiding by his rules.

Sister Wives fans only have one more week to wait until part three of the tell-all, so hold tight!

Part three of Sister Wives: One on One airs on Sunday, February 20 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.