The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will have to wait a bit longer for a new episode of the Bravo show.

It’s that time of year when some of your favorite TV shows take a little break, even those in the reality TV world.

RHOBH Season 13 has been barreling along with drama, chaos, and big returns like Denise Richards and Kim Richards.

The show has entered the back half of the season with a little more than a handful of episodes left to air.

However, one of those new episodes will not be on Bravo airwaves tonight.

Why isn’t RHOBH on tonight, and when will it return?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills isn’t airing a new episode on Bravo tonight despite a marathon of Season 13 airing all day long. Instead, Bravo has opted to air The Real Housewives of Miami repeat episodes, leading to a new one at 9/8c.

Although it’s not great news that RHOBH is on hiatus, the good news is that the wait for the new episode won’t be much longer. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns on Wednesday, January 3, at 8/7c.

Yep, one more week and the ladies will return with the rest of Season 13 playing out.

What can The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans expect from the rest of the season?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the mid-season trailer revealed in true Real Housewives fashion the show has saved the best for last.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s estranged marriage will continue to be one hot topic. Not only do they tell their kids they are splitting up, but Kyle admits she isn’t sure her marriage can be saved.

Crystal Kung Minkoff faces a significant health scare. Newbie Annemarie Wiley also comes for her and stirs the pot a lot.

It’s not all drama, fighting, and craziness for the rest of the season. The group heads to Spain for a fun-filled vacation. There’s also a lunch that is taken to a new level with some out-of-character fun.

Erika Jayne ends the season by performing at Kyle’s white party to prepare for her Las Vegas residency.

Plus, the RHOBH Season 13 reunion show should be filming in the next few weeks, giving fans something to discuss.

The brief hiatus for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 will be over before fans know it. For those who need a fix of the Bravo show, Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.