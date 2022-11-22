News Why isn’t Natasha Webb at Below Deck Med Season 7 reunion? Chief stew sends message to fans

Natasha has revealed why she skipped the Below Deck Season 7 reunion show. Pic credit: Bravo Why isn’t Natasha Webb at the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion? That’s a question on Below Deck Med fans’ minds as the chief stew was MIA at the virtual chat. It first became apparent Natasha was not part of the event when the trailer dropped last week.

At the time, it was revealed that Natasha did send a statement to the network with a short message to Below Deck Mediterranean viewers.

However, before the reunion, Natasha decided to ensure her words explaining her absence were seen and heard.

Natasha couldn’t attend the virtual chat but wanted to make sure her reasoning and reflection didn’t get edited out of the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The chief stew used social media to speak her mind before the reunion began.

What isn’t Natasha Webb at Below Deck Med Season 7 reunion?

Taking to Instagram, Natasha shared a copy of her statement that was sent to Bravo while also using a video to explain her absence. It turns out Natasha was too busy working to join her Season 7 cast members at the reunion show.

Natasha gave a shout-out to those who supported her throughout this season as she endured some struggles. Despite the drama, Natasha feels blessed for the chance to be on the show. The chief gushed over her cast, some of whom she now considers forever friends.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Natasha took time to address the bad things that happened on the show.

“However, for those wondering why I didn’t speak my truth or anything bad about anyone- my mum always told me ”if you have something bad to say about someone don’t say it at all”… For those that know me know that I focus on positive energies and kind souls, I avoid negativity,” she wrote.

Natasha went on to share that she’s happier than ever. She will continue to grow and blossom while also knowing her strength and not letting anyone drag her down.

Below Deck Mediterranean star Natasha Webb has found her soulmate

Ahead of her sharing why she skipped the reunion show, Natasha used Instagram to celebrate turning 33 years old. In the IG post, Natasha gushed over her life now and the past year.

Natasha has not only gotten her acting career off the ground, but she also bought a second home, launched a recruitment agency, and moved to Los Angeles. She did all of those things with a new man by her side.

Yes, the chief stew has found her person, writing in part of the caption, “the biggest blessing of all was that I met my soulmate and partner for life.”

Natasha echoed that sentiment in her social media message about not being at the reunion as she gave an update on her life.

What do you think of Natasha Webb missing the Below Deck Med Season 7 reunion show?

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion airs Tuesday, November 22 at 8/7c on Bravo.