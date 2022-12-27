Rachel and crew are taking a night off from Below Deck Season 10. Pic credit: Bravo

There’s no new Below Deck Season 10 episode tonight.

The lack of a new episode has brought up the question of when the yachting show will return, especially since Season 10 has just gotten started.

It’s been a rollercoaster of a season, and only a handful of episodes have aired so far.

The drama has been out in full force with a boatmance brewing, as well as Camille Lamb’s future on the St. David yacht hanging in the balance due to her work ethic.

While plenty of Season 10 is left to play out, the show’s on a hiatus right now but never fear, it won’t last too long.

Let’s take a look at why Below Deck is not on and when it will be back.

Why isn’t Below Deck on tonight, and when will it return?

Hot on the heels of Captain Sandy Yawn taking over for Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck, the OG show will be taking a quick holiday break.

Instead of a new episode, Bravo will use Below Deck Monday night to debut Season 4 of Below Deck Galley Talk. The network will also be airing a marathon leading into the return of Galley Talk, which will feature some of Captain Lee’s best moments in honor of his recent departure.

New episodes of Below Deck Season 10 with Captain Sandy at the helm will debut next week on Monday, January 2, at 8/7c on Bravo.

The synopsis for the episode has Camille at the center of the drama once again. Not only does Captain Sandy have to intervene in Camille and Alissa Humber’s latest fight, but she complains to Captain Sandy about her deck/stew job resulting in Fraser Olender having a talk with Camille.

Will Camille get fired, or will she change her attitude?

Here’s what Below Deck fans can expect when Season 10 returns

Aside from Camille being a major problem for many of the St. David crew members, there are plenty of other issues arising in Season 10 of Below Deck.

The yachties adjust to Captain Sandy’s management style, which, as Below Deck Mediterranean fans know, is much different from Captain Lee’s style.

Bosun Ross McHarg will continue to make waves as he heats things up with deckhand Katie Glaser and stew Alissa. Although he insists he’s more attracted to Katie, Ross always seems to end up making out with Alissa on the crew nights off.

That’s just a tease of what’s coming up on Below Deck Season 10.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.