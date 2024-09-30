Why isn’t a new Below Deck on tonight?

Below Deck fans are not getting a new episode or installment of the hit-yachting franchise tonight.

Last week, Below Deck Med Season 9 wrapped its run on Bravo with the Mustique crew biding adieu to Greece.

However, in what is not a surprise at all, we are not getting a Below Deck Med reunion show to dish the good, the bad and the ugly of the season.

Considering the Captain Sandy Yawn helmed season is done, Below Deck fans expected a new series to begin tonight.

That is not the case, though, and it’s a big bummer for Below Deck fans.

So why isn’t there a new Below Deck series starting tonight?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Why isn’t there a new Below Deck on tonight?

Instead of a reunion or new installment in the Below Deck franchise, we are getting a repeat of the Below Deck Med Season 9 finale with a twist.

Never Before Seen footage from the finale, including Captain Sandy Yawn’s proposal and wedding to Leah Shafer, take over Bravo airwaves.

It’s unclear why Bravo went this route as opposed to airing the never-before-seen footage right before kicking off Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

Captain Glenn Shephard and his crew will hit Bravo next week on Monday, October 7, at 9/8c. That basically means Below Deck fans are getting a two-week break between the Below Deck Med Season 9 finale and the Below Deck Sailing Yacht premiere.

Normally, when one of the Below Deck series ends, a new one begins the following week, so this is a bit odd. Neither Bravo nor 51 Minds, the production company behind the Below Deck franchise, have revealed why the schedule was laid out this way.

The rumor mill is buzzing it has something to do with Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 editing due to the Gary King scandal. In the meantime, we just have to wait one more week for Captain Glenn, Gary, Daisy Kelliher, and their new yachties to be on-screen.

Who’s ready to have Below Deck Sailing Yacht back?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres on Monday, October 7 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.