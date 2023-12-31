Why isn’t 90 Day Fiance on tonight?

It’s been a long holiday season without new episodes of 90 Day Fiance, and we will have to endure one more week without our favorite show.

Understandably, the Christmas and New Year’s holidays are busy, and with so much going on, watching 90 Day Fiance might be put on the back burner.

So it stands to reason that the network would opt not to air new episodes for Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance during those weeks, which is exactly what is happening.

Last week, on Christmas Eve, we did not get a new episode of the TLC hit.

Now, we’re celebrating New Year’s Eve, which again falls on a Sunday night, and there is no new episode again.

The next new episode will be on Sunday night, on January 7. Certainly, there will be plenty of drama in Episode 12 to make up for the two missed weeks.

Here’s what to watch tonight instead of 90 Day Fiance

For those wanting to stick with TLC tonight, there is another new 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk episode.

This special episode is called Pillow Talk: Single All The Way. While there’s not much information about the new episode, it looks to be New Year’s themed with confetti and cocktails.

It likely will follow the same party-style format of last week’s Pillow Talk specials that aired on December 24 called Pillow Talk: Holidays to Remember and Pillow Talk: Naughtiest Moments of 2023.

Of course, there are also the New Year’s Eve specials, including Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper will be back on CNN with their New Year’s Eve Live, and Andy even teased that there might be some drinks on hand this year.

Viewers will recall that Andy and Anderson remained sober last year after Andy went a bit too far in 2022 and caused quite a few headlines about his outrageous commentary.

What’s coming up for 90 Day Fiance?

When Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance returns on January 7, there will be no lack of drama.

The Episode 12 synopsis reads, “Sophie’s mom arrives with harsh judgments about Rob’s apartment; with Manuel’s friend in town, Ashley and Manuel fight about finances; Justin’s racy bedroom suggestion insults Nikki; Clayton confronts Anali about telling her father.”

We can’t wait to see what Sophie’s mom says about Rob’s outdoor bathroom and whether Ashley and Manuel can find some common ground.

What could Justin possibly suggest that would insult Nikki? And Clayton just might scare Anali back to Peru.

90 Day Fiance returns on Sunday, January 7, at 8/7c on TLC.