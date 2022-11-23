News Why is Matt Roloff crying on LPBW?

Matt got emotional at the end of the November 22 episode of LPBW. Pic credit: TLC Little People, Big World viewers saw Matt Roloff shed some tears during the previews of the November 29 episode. So why was the Roloff Farms Commander crying? Season 24 of LPBW has started off showcasing the ongoing family drama among the Roloff family.

Tensions remain high between Matt and his son Zach Roloff, as well as between Caryn, Zach, and his wife, Tori Roloff.

But is that the reason Matt got teary-eyed?

A look at the preview for next week’s episode shows Matt’s longtime girlfriend, Caryn, consoling him during an outdoor scene and then again during a confessional.

“Well, I’m sorry; I know this is hard for you,” Caryn tells Matt as they’re seated outside.

During a confessional, Matt tells cameras, “I notified everybody, all the kids,” before he has to stop and gather his composure before continuing to speak.

Fighting back tears while his voice trembles, Matt continues, “So they all dropped everything… that was good,” as he tries to avoid getting choked up again.

Caryn begins to stroke Matt’s arm in an effort to console him while he visibly fights back tears.

The preview ends at that point, leaving LPBW viewers hanging. But viewers who follow the Roloffs off-camera on social media likely know why Matt was so upset.

The LPBW Executive Producer lost his father, Ron Roloff, affectionately known as Papa, to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, on July 31, 2022.

Matt Roloff lost his father Ron Roloff over the summer

Ron and his wife of 63 years, now widow, Peggy AKA Hunny, have made several appearances on LPBW over the years. Their last appearance on the show was in 2018 during the episode, Four Generations of Roloffs.

Matt announced his father Ron’s passing in an Instagram post on August 1, doting on his father as “an amazing Husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and inspiration to many.”

The preview for next week’s episode was likely filmed several months ago, at the time of Ron’s passing. Since events happen in real-time, viewers often find out when they’ve transpired via the cast. How much Ron’s death will be aired on LPBW remains to be seen, so be sure to tune in next week to find out.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.