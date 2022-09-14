Why does Meri Brown stay with Kody Brown? Sister Wives viewers weigh in

Sister Wives fans discussed why they think Meri chooses to stay with Kody. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Sister Wives viewers discussed why they believe Meri Brown chooses to stay married to Kody Brown.

Meri and Kody’s spiritual marriage has been on the rocks for years. The polygamists legally wed in 1990 but divorced in 2014, allowing Kody to legally wed his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

Meri’s infamous catfishing scandal played a significant role in their marriage disintegrating, as have several other factors.

Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives revealed the intense conversation between Kody and his now-ex-wife, Christine Brown. Many viewers were shocked by Kody’s behavior, as he placed much of the blame for their split on his former third wife.

Following the episode, some Sister Wives viewers took to a Reddit thread which was captioned, “After this last ep, I see Meri with new eyes…”

After seeing the way Kody handled his split from Christine, it got some Sister Wives fans thinking about Meri’s reasons for not walking away from their estranged marriage.

Sister Wives viewers share why they think Meri Brown stays with Kody Brown

Some Redditors felt that Meri was only with Kody for the fame, while others thought she had been coerced into staying.

“Meri is only staying because there’s a TV show,” voiced one Redditor in the comments.

Another speculated that Meri’s upbringing in the polygamist culture had to do with her not giving up on her plural marriage, saying she was raised in a “misogynistic” culture. “That is a lifetime of brainwashing and emotional abuse,” they commented. “Perhaps it’s more difficult for her to leave then we realize.”

Pic credit: u/probzhyperbole/Reddit

Noting Kody’s behavior, another Sister Wives viewer speculated that Meri was “shamed” into staying, commenting, “Kody is emotionally manipulative and abusive on camera. I don’t want to think how bad it probably gets off camera.”

Another Redditor felt that Meri stays with Kody for the TLC fame and said that perhaps Meri is jealous of Christine leaving and garnering the support of Sister Wives fans.

“She wanted to leave she just went about it the wrong way,” the viewer surmised.

Meri admitted she’s ‘not going anywhere’

Meri has made it clear that despite any tension within her sexless, romance-free marriage, she is in it for the long haul.

Last year during an episode of Sister Wives, Meri admitted, “If I quit, if I walk away, then it’s not… it’s not going to get better and I’m not going anywhere y’all,” Meri said. “You’re stuck with me, whether you like it or not.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.