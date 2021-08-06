Why did Josh and Shannon leave Love Island USA? Fans react to heartbreaking exit

Josh and Shannon on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Thursday night’s episode of Love Island USA started with a heartbreaking moment when Josh and Shannon left the villa.

With the couple controversial, and some fans outright hating Shannon on the show, most viewers switched course and showed compassion for the former Love Island USA couple.

Here is a look at what happened.

Why did Josh and Shannon leave Love Island USA?

The Islanders went to bed after welcoming two new faces to Love Island USA in Andre Brunelli and K-Ci Maultsby.

However, after the first night’s fun and games, things went unexpectedly tragic the next morning. The Islanders woke up and realized Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair were not in their bed.

Their worry was for good reason.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Josh and Shannon came in to the bedroom together and had terrible news.

Josh’s sister Lindsey Goldstein had died and Josh had to leave to go home to be with his family. It’s not yet clear what happened to Josh’s sister.

Josh admitted that his sister was who was responsible for him coming to Love Island USA. Just one day after Josh asked Shannon to be his real-life girlfriend, she chose to leave the villa with him.

It earned the controversial blonde a lot of online respect.

Love Island USA fans react to the death of Josh’s sister

On Josh’s Instagram account, fans went back to find pics of his family to send their best wishes.

“I am very sorry for your loss Josh … I’m so glad Shannon is with you,” @patrioticgirlforusa wrote in the comments of one photo. “Josh, so sorry about your sister. My prayers are with you and your family,” wrote in response to the same photo.

Fans on Twitter also showed their concern and condolences for Shannon and Josh.

“OH MY GOSHHH POOR JOSH IM GLAD SHANNON IS GOING WITH HIM,” wrote @LOVETAPE5 on Twitter.

OH MY GOSHHH POOR JOSH IM GLAD SHANNON IS GOING WITH HIM

#LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/a9S1ARMlD3 — ley 💘🇬🇭 (@L0VETAPE5) August 6, 2021

“THIS IS HEARTBREAKING! LOVE SHANNON FOR LEAVING WITH JOSH TO BE BY HIS SIDE AND HELP HIM THROUGH THIS,” write @sunflowergrief on Twitter.

THIS IS HEARTBREAKING! LOVE SHANNON FOR LEAVING WITH JOSH TO BE BY HIS SIDE AND HELP HIM THROUGH THIS #LOVEISLANDUSA pic.twitter.com/39WxtouS7S — 🌻 (@sunflowergrief) August 6, 2021

Another fan was happy that Shannon stuck with Josh and also credited her for finding closure with Will.

“so sad for Josh to be leaving and Shannon for going with him. I’m glad there was closure between Will and Shannon,” wrote @inmyprime11 on Twitter.

#LoveIslandUSA so sad for Josh to be leaving and Shannon for going with him. I’m glad there was closure between Will and Shannon pic.twitter.com/ZxnN2CENN5 — inmyprime (@inmyprime11) August 6, 2021

Finally, Love Island USA sent a tweet personally to Josh following his loss.

“We send our love and condolences to Josh and his family from all of us at Love Island,” the show’s official Twitter and Instagram page wrote.

Pic credit: @loveislandusa/Twitter

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.