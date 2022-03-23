Why Ashley Iaconetti isn’t breastfeeding baby Dawson

Ashley Iaconetti needed to give her body a break after pregnancy. Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti made a powerful statement defending her decision not to breastfeed a month after worrying about shamers.

The Bachelor in Paradise star said she’s “a better mom” to Dawson for choosing to give her body a break after a rough pregnancy.

Ashley opened up in a sweet shot of herself and her firstborn revealing all of the reasons she decided to opt for formula, and how her inner circle supported her through the choice.

Ashley Iaconetti said she’s ‘a better mom’ for choosing not to breastfeed

Ashley got real about her decision not to breastfeed baby Dawson in an Instagram update seven weeks after her son was born.

“I’m not breastfeeding,” she wrote. “I know myself well enough to know that I’m a better mom and therefore Dawson is a happier baby because of this decision.”

She went on to explain that she needed to give her body a break after pregnancy and birth. Ashley and her husband Jared Haibon have previously opened up about how difficult Ashley’s pregnancy was, as she experienced almost constant nausea and threw up many days.

“I knew that my body needed to be only mine again after a rough pregnancy,” Ashley wrote. “It didn’t need to learn to do something new again. Growing a human was enough for this year.”

The Bachelor Nation alum also said that sleep played a factor in her choice, as she knew formula would allow Jared to more equally play a role in nighttime feedings. Ashley also wanted to prioritize sleep in order to give herself support during the challenges of postpartum.

Ashley Iaconetti was supported by family and friends for her choice

As for how the people closest to Ashley reacted to the decision, she said that her inner circle was overwhelmingly supportive during the period.

She once again doubled down on challenging mommy-shamers who criticize the choice not to breastfeed. However, Ashley was quick to reassure her fans that she did not have anything against those who chose to breastfeed.

“I think breastfeeding is beautiful and I’m in awe of the women who choose to do it. I just know the choice I made was right for our family.”

This is far from the first time that Ashley and Jared have opened up about the challenges of first-time parenthood. The couple has made it a point to share both the bad and good with their fans throughout their pregnancy journey.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.