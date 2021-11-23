Who won the Dancing with the Stars Season 30 finale: Here is who won the Mirrorball Trophy

The Mirrorball trophy on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

The Dancing with the Stars Season 30 finale aired on Monday night, November 22, 2021.

Four couples went into the finals with the goal of winning the Mirrorball Trophy.

These couples included the first same-sex couple in Dancing with the Stars history in JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, and NBA star Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach are the other three competitors.

The Dancing with the Stars finale

The couples danced twice in the Dancing with the Stars Season 30 finale. The first dances had the couples dance a fusion dance of two different dance styles.

The second dance was a freestyle with no rules.

Heading into the finals, here are the scores of the finalists:

JoJo and Jenna – 36.4 average Amanda & Alan – 35.4 average Iman & Daniella – 31.3 average Cody & Cheryl – 31.0 average

The first dancers were Amanda and Alan and they danced the Viennese waltz and Pasodoble to Never Tear Us Apart by Bishop Briggs.

The judges’ scores were Carrie Ann (9), Len (10), Julianne (9), and Bruno (10) for a 38 out of 40.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Up next were Cody and Cheryl. They danced the Pasodoble and Cha-cha-cha fusion to Free Your Mind by En Vogue.

The judges’ scores were Carrie Ann (9), Julianne (9), Bruno (9), and Len (9) for a 36 out of 40.

Next up were JoJo Siwa and Jenna and they danced the Tango and Cha-cha-cha fusion to I Love It by Icona Pop featuring Charli XCX.

The judges’ scores were Carrie Ann (10), Julianne (10), Bruno (10), and Len (10) for a 40 out of 40.

The final dance of the first set was Iman and Daniella, who danced a Cha-cha-cha and Foxtrot fusion to September by Earth, Wind & Fire.

The judges’ scores were Carrie Ann (10), Len (10), Julianne (10), Bruno (10), and for a 40 out of 40.

Cody and Cheryl started the freestyle round to “=Symphony No. 5 by Ludwig van Beethoven followed by Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance version) by Todrick Hall.

The judges’ scores were Carrie Ann (10), Len (10), Julianne (10), Bruno (10), and for a 40 out of 40. This put their scores for the night at 76 out of 80.

Amanda and Alan were next with their freestyle to A Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay.

The judges’ scores were Carrie Ann (10), Len (10), Julianne (10), Bruno (10), and for a 40 out of 40. This put their scores for the night at 78 out of 80.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna were next with their freestyle to Born This Way by Lady Gaga.

The judges’ scores were Carrie Ann (10), Len (10), Julianne (10), Bruno (10), and for a 40 out of 40. This put their scores for the night at 80 out of 80.

Iman and Daniella were last up for the freestyle to Lose Control by Missy Elliott feat. Ciara Fat Man Scoop and Bounce by DJ Clent.

The judges’ scores were Carrie Ann (10), Len (10), Julianne (10), Bruno (10), and for a 40 out of 40. This put their scores for the night at 80 out of 80.

Who won the Dancing with the Stars Season 30 Mirrorball Trophy?

The final rankings were:

4. Amanda & Alan

3. Cody & Cheryl

2. JoJo and Jenna

The winner of the Dancing with the Stars Season 30 Mirrorball trophy was Iman Shumpert and Daniella.

Dancing with the Stars aired its season 30 finale on Monday night, November 22, 2021.