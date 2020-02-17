Who won America’s Got Talent: The Champions? Here’s how to find out

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

America’s Got Talent comes on again tonight with the final episode of The Champions Season 2.

Someone is about to join the growing list of America’s Got Talent winners — at least in the eyes of NBC viewers. The show is pre-taped, though, so some already know the results.

Who won America’s Got Talent: The Champions?

A two-hour season finale of The Champions Season 2 takes place on Monday, February 17.

This is where viewers will learn who was named the AGT winner this time around. It all begins at 8/7c.

One of the 10 finalists is about to be revealed as a grand champion of the show.

Last Monday, the final 10 acts competed in front of the AGT Superfans and the new judge’s panel. Below is a list of those finalists:

*Violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa

*Stage performer Hans

*Singer Marcelito Pomoy

*Dog act Alexa Lauenburger

*Acrobats Sandou Trio Russian Bar

*Trapeze artists Duo Transcend

*Singer Angelina Jordan

*Dance group Boogie Storm

*Dance Group V. Unbeatable

*Dance group Silhouettes

The two-hour AGT season finale will include performances, eliminations, and, finally, the announcement of who gets to take home that cash prize.

Below is a tease of one of the acts that will be on the stage again:

What is AGT: The Champions winner prize?

As this is just an abridged version of the show, the winner takes home $25,000 in cash. That’s a lot less than the $1 million prize that goes to the regular AGT winners.

But they do get a nice big trophy, free publicity for what they can do on the stage, and a chance to be on television again.

That’s what everyone who participated in Season 2 of The Champions got to enjoy, but only one of them is going to be selected as the winner. So, who did the AGT Superfans pick as the winner?

Viewers will have to tune in later in the episode on Monday night to find out. It likely won’t be revealed until the final moments.

Shin Lim and Colin Cloud perform on AGT

Another performance has been teased ahead of the season finale, with magician Shin Lim (Season 1 winner) and mentalist Colin Cloud working together to impress the NBC audience and panel of AGT judges.

You can view their performance below:

Do you believe in magic? ✨ You will when @ShinLimMagic and @Colin_Cloud dazzle you TOMORROW 8/7c on the #AGTChampions Finale! pic.twitter.com/87kD47cjlf — America's Got Talent (@AGT) February 16, 2020

Season 2 of AGT: The Champions has done well for the network, with a lot of viewers consistently tuning in, even though it was all pre-taped.

That might be a heavy hint that Season 3 could take place next winter, especially if the season finale yields good ratings for NBC while going up against The Bachelor on ABC.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs Monday night at 8/7c on NBC.