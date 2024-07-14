In one week, Ariana Madix will name one couple the winners of Love Island USA Season 6.

The islanders will then leave the villa to see if their romance can last in the real world.

There’s no question that Season 6 of Love Island USA has brought the drama and has been so good!

However, as we get closer to the end, one thing makes this season different from past seasons.

Not one couple has stood out as the clear front-runner to win the show.

Thanks to Casa Amor, couples that were set to go all the way to the end have been thrown into chaos.

So, who will end up taking home the cash? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Who will win Love Island USA Season 6?

If we are looking at the winner from a stable couple that passed Casa Amor with flying colors, then Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky take the case. That being said, they are not very interesting, and fans don’t seem to really like them.

A lot has come out about Kendall, like his allegedly dumping his girlfriend to go to Love Island USA. Plus, there’s also speculation he’s just using Nicole to get the money, so they are not a lock to win just cause of stability.

Meanwhile, Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans’ relationship has been thrown into disarray because of his Casa Amor behavior. Kaylor keeps giving him second chances, though, and they are now officially closed off.

However, Aaron’s actions have definitely lost him some Love Island USA fans. Since he already won The Traitors UK, it’s a safe bet these two will make it to the finale but not come out the winners.

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham have had Love Island USA fans rooting for them since day one when they were coupled up. Then Casa Amor did its thing, and they became another casualty for the twist.

This week, they managed to patch things up and now only have eyes for each other. Despite Kordell’s behavior in Casa Amor, he and Serena have a good shot at winning the show now that she has forgiven him.

Aside from being fan favorites, especially Serena, Kordell’s older brother Odell Beckhamn Jr. has been using social media to push for people to vote for his brother and Serena.

Those are the three couples with the best chance at winning Love Island USA Season 6, and we think it will be Kordell and Serena.

Are there any other couples that could win Love Island USA?

The only other couple that may have a chance to win is JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, which is really just because fans are rooting for her.

Rob Rausch and Daniela Ortiz Rivera and Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb round out the remaining couples.

After America votes, odds are one of them, probably Rob and Daniela will get voted out of the villa. It won’t take long for Leah and Miguel to follow suit.

To be honest, Miguel, Leah, Daniela, and Rob just aren’t the fan favorites that the other couples are.

Then again, we could be completely wrong to be sure to tune in to Love Island USA to find out who wins Season 6.

