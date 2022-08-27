Who will win Love Island USA Season 4?

The end of Love Island USA Season 4 is here and a winner will be crowned. Pic credit: Peacock

The time has come to name one couple the winners of Love Island USA Season 4.

Peacock’s version of Love Island USA will come to a close for the season tomorrow, Sunday, August 28.

It’s been quite a few weeks for the islanders, with a revolving door of hot singles coming into the villa to shake things up.

After nearly six weeks, three couples are headed into the finale to see who will leave the villa with the $100,000 grand prize.

There were initially supposed to be four couples in the final episode.

However, on Friday’s episode, Jeff Christian Jr. and Nadjha Day opted to leave the villa after she realized she wasn’t feeling their relationship anymore.

Which couples are left on Love Island USA Season 4?

Ahead of Nadjha and Jeff suddenly deciding to break up and leave, the islanders sent another couple packing. Phoebe Siegel and Chad Robinson were voted out by the remaining islanders.

That left Jeff and Nadjha, Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi, Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell, and Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray all in the finale.

A fight between Jeff and Timmy helped Nadjha see just how she really felt about Jeff. Their exit leaves three of the OG couples fighting to be crowned the Love Island USA Season 4 winner.

Who will win Season 4 of Love Island USA?

Throughout the season, Timmy and Zeta have been endgame. Their loyalty to each other has been on point from day one when they first coupled up.

Casa Amor couldn’t sway their feelings for each other, but the temptation twist did impact the other two final couples.

Deb chose to bring Kyle Fraser back into the villa after getting to know him while Jesse was at Casa Amor. Isaiah brought Phoebe back from Casa Amor.

Zeta and Timmy deserve to win the cash prize because they have stayed true to each other.

However, Isaiah and Sydney have become quite popular, despite his shadiness to her after Casa Amor. Isaiah did redeem himself a little bit with the romantic way he asked Sydney to be his girlfriend.

All of that being said, Timmy and Zeta will likely win Love Island USA Season 4, with Sydney and Isaiah coming in second place. Jesse and Deb do not have a chance, especially after she turned him down when he asked her to be his girlfriend.

Tune into Love Island USA Season 4 finale at 9/8c on Peacock to find out who takes home the title.

What did you think of Peacock’s version of Love Island USA?

Love Island USA airs Tuesdays-Sundays at 9/8c on Peacock.