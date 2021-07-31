Who was nominated on Big Brother 23 this week by Christian?

Christian and Alyssa came up with the nominations for Big Brother 23 in Week 4. Pic credit: CBS

The live feeds just revealed who was nominated on Big Brother 23 this week. New Head of Household Christian Birkenberger got to announce his choices during a Nomination Ceremony that he hosted on Friday.

These nominees aren’t Christian’s alone, though, as he had Alyssa Lopez in his ear about every decision he was going to make this week. Since they are still working as part of a team, Alyssa, Xavier Prather, and Sarah Beth Steagall were all safe for the week.

Earlier in the day, the latest Wildcard Competition was played by the BB23 cast. Claire Rehfuss ended up winning the challenge and it appears that she gained two weeks of safety when she accepted the reward for winning.

The exact wording that she relayed to the feeds was that she had won safety “until jury” this season. If there are going to be nine people on the Big Brother 23 jury, then she is safe for two weeks. But if they reverted back to a seven-person jury for some reason, she would be safe for the next four weeks.

Big Brother spoilers: Who was nominated on Big Brother 23 this week?

Christian nominated Whitney Williams and Hannah Chaddha for eviction. This was an expected outcome from the Week 4 Nomination Ceremony and it still gives Team Kings options on who they want to get out of the house this week.

There is still a disagreement on who the primary target is between Whitney and Hannah, but, for now, Whitney is the one houseguest most at risk of going home next week. She really needs to win the POV if she wants to guarantee that her life in the game continues.

Britini D’Angelo has escaped being nominated this week, but if either Whitney or Hannah wins the Power of Veto, Britini is a strong candidate to become the replacement nominee at the Veto Ceremony.

Alyssa gives Christian the speech for his nominations. Hannah and Whitney are going up, with Whitney being HIS target. We'll see how much influence Sarah Beth will have in changing the target from Whitney to Hannah between now and Thursday. #BB23 pic.twitter.com/diCO9qdHEI — Reality Realm (@RealityRealm) July 30, 2021

An important Power of Veto

The HOH, the two nominees, and three additional houseguests will play in the Veto Competition on Saturday (July 31). This will be the last chance for one of the nominees to gain safety and to make sure that they survive at least another week in the game.

Outside of the Big Brother house, Brent Champagne just gave an interesting exit interview. He talked a lot about how he was a big threat in the game and how the rest of the BB23 cast made the right choice in getting him out over Britini D’Angelo. He also mentioned an attraction toward Alyssa and was absolutely shocked when the interviewer told him that Alyssa and Christian are together.

In the background of all of this, there is likely also a punishment on the horizon from Claire accepting two weeks of safety. It will be interesting to see if it is a twist that involves how the Power of Veto plays out or if it’s as simple as Claire just not getting to play for Head of Household until the BB23 jury begins. Stay tuned.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.