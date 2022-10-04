Who replaces Jason Gaskell on Below Deck Med Season 7?

Jason was not happy working on Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Below Deck Med Season 7 Episode 14 with early access on Peacock.

Jason Gaskell on Below Deck Mediterranean made it clear to bosun Storm Smith that he doesn’t want to be on the Home yacht anymore.

The deckhand didn’t mesh with the rest of the deck team, including Mzi “Zee” Dempers and Courtney Veale.

Captain Sandy Yawn asked Jason to stay until she could find a replacement.

It turns out that happened rather quickly, and Jason has officially left the hit-yachting show.

The new deckhand has arrived, and he’s already making waves.

Who is the deckhand that replaces Jason Gaskell on Below Deck Med?

Reid Jenkins has joined the Home crew as a deckhand. The newbie showed up not long after Jason exited. He has a vast knowledge of tub boats, so Captain Sandy feels he will be good with the lines.

According to his Bravo bio, Reid hails from Decatur, Alabama. Reid grew up knowing he wanted more than small-town life.

Although he made a pit stop in Washington, D.C., Reid truly found his calling in yachting. Reid only has three years of experience, but he isn’t afraid of hard work and is eager to learn.

The deckhand has been freelancing for a while as he learns the ropes in hopes of someday opening a yacht surveying firm. During his downtime, Reid enjoys scuba diving and staying active.

Reid also volunteers for a youth baseball league for kids with disabilities.

What else should Below Deck Med fans know about Reid Jenkins?

The new Below Deck Mediterranean star currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, but will always be an Alabama boy at heart. Reid’s Instagram bio is pretty simple, with the words “God first. Roll tide. Nashville” written in it.

Yesterday, after his first episode on the hit yachting show dropped on Peacock, Reid took to Instagram to promote his stint on Below Deck Med.

“The secret’s out- I’m sailing HOME with a new crew. Come see what we get up to on the latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean on @bravotv,” was part of the caption on his post.

There’s a special lady in Reid’s life, Kassidy McGhee. Like Reid, Kassidy is a University of Alabama graduate.

It’s unclear how long they have been together. However, Kassidy and Reid’s first Instagram post together was to celebrate New Year’s Eve last year.

Only a handful of episodes are left in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7. That means Reid’s time on the show won’t be too long, but it will be long enough to make some waves.

The preview for Episode 15 teases him butting heads with lead Courtney Veale and her ending up in tears.

Below Deck Mediterranean ais Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.