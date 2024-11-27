Who replaces Emma on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Who will replace Emma on Below Deck Sailing Yacht? That’s the question on fans’ minds after Captain Glenn Shephard fired Emma Crouch in the most recent episode.

Emma wasn’t pulling her weight all season, despite Gary King doing his best to teach her.

Going into the season, Gary and Captain Glenn knew that Emma was green and needed guidance.

However, Emma’s work ethic and lack of knowledge hurt the deck team more than helped it.

After five charters, Emma was let go, and Captain Glenn told the crew a new deckhand would join them before the next charter.

So, who’s joining Parsifal III for the rest of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

The rumor mill has been running wild since before Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht began that Chase Lemacks returns to Parsifal III. Chase was a deckhand on Season 4 who butted heads with Gary quite a bit.

Having a former crew member return would make sense and give Gary and Captain Glenn more assurance as the season plays out.

A since-deleted Reddit thread started the rumor mill that Chase would replace Emma. The trailer also has some fans convinced they saw a tease of Chase in the footage.

After looking through it, we can kind of see what Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were talking about, but there’s nothing concrete to confirm Chase’s return.

We have to admit, though, that having Chase return would be good because of his dynamic with Gary and Daisy. Plus, let’s be honest, Danni Warren would be all over him, and that’s just good entertainment.

Do you want Chase to return to Below Deck Sailing Yacht or have someone new thrown in the mix?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.